Zoetis is First Animal Health Company to Issue Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Review Based on Leading Sustainability Frameworks

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) today announced publication of its 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Review, providing more information on its ESG initiatives, including disclosures on energy, waste and workforce metrics. This marks the animal health industry’s first stand-alone disclosure of key performance indicators based on the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), which are leading global sustainability frameworks.

The review focuses on recent ESG activities and metrics, with progress dating back to 2017, while highlighting important steps Zoetis has taken in its sustainability journey. Guided by a belief that healthier animals will help create a healthier future, earlier this year Zoetis outlined three ways the company contributes to healthier animals: care and collaborate through partnerships and support of colleagues and communities; innovate in animal health to help solve sustainability challenges faced by animals and people; and, protect the planet by stewarding resources and minimizing the direct impact of the company’s operations. In conjunction with the release of its comprehensive ESG review, Zoetis also enhanced its Policy on Sustainability to include its commitment to protect the planet, develop innovative animal health products, and support colleagues and communities.