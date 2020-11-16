 

Zoetis is First Animal Health Company to Issue Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Review Based on Leading Sustainability Frameworks

16.11.2020, 14:00   

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) today announced publication of its 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Review, providing more information on its ESG initiatives, including disclosures on energy, waste and workforce metrics. This marks the animal health industry’s first stand-alone disclosure of key performance indicators based on the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), which are leading global sustainability frameworks.

The review focuses on recent ESG activities and metrics, with progress dating back to 2017, while highlighting important steps Zoetis has taken in its sustainability journey. Guided by a belief that healthier animals will help create a healthier future, earlier this year Zoetis outlined three ways the company contributes to healthier animals: care and collaborate through partnerships and support of colleagues and communities; innovate in animal health to help solve sustainability challenges faced by animals and people; and, protect the planet by stewarding resources and minimizing the direct impact of the company’s operations. In conjunction with the release of its comprehensive ESG review, Zoetis also enhanced its Policy on Sustainability to include its commitment to protect the planet, develop innovative animal health products, and support colleagues and communities.

“As a company focused on the health of animals, sustainability has always been integral to our work; however, this year we formalized our strategy and elevated sustainability to one of our top priorities,” said Kristin Peck, Chief Executive Officer of Zoetis. “In the face of the global pandemic, it has been more critical than ever to care for the needs of our colleagues, customers and communities and define our plan to create a healthier, more sustainable future. We look forward to sharing more about our goals and progress in 2021 and beyond.”

Key Leadership Roles

In prioritizing sustainability, Zoetis appointed four leaders this year to oversee various aspects of the company’s commitments.

  • Jeannette Ferran Astorga joined the company as its first Head of Sustainability responsible for stewarding the company strategy and tracking accountability for its commitments, partnerships and philanthropy. This year Ferran Astorga was named to Assent’s Top 100 Corporate Social Responsibility Influence Leaders for her leadership and influence to help others start or improve corporate social responsibility programs.
  • Mike McFarland, DVM, was named global Chief Medical Officer (CMO). As a respected veterinarian and expert in animal health, Dr. McFarland is a member of the Zoetis Executive Team with responsibility for Global Commercial Development, Customer Experience and Sustainability.
  • Evelyn Ortiz was appointed Chief Talent, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer to manage Zoetis’ activities to enhance diversity, equity and inclusion within its culture and across its colleague population. Ortiz’s role also includes partnerships with suppliers and vendors and in the communities where we work.
  • Jeff Williams was named Chief Compliance Officer. Williams, who joined Zoetis recently from the National Geographic Society and has a background in the pharmaceutical industry, administers the company’s Enterprise Risk Management program.

Creating an Inclusive, Safe and Engaged Workplace

