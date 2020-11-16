 

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Presents New OpRegen Data for Dry AMD With GA at 2020 American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing three novel cell therapies for serious medical conditions, today announced positive interim results from the ongoing 24-patient Phase 1/2a clinical study of Lineage’s lead product candidate, OpRegen. OpRegen is an investigational cell therapy consisting of allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cells administered to the subretinal space for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) with geographic atrophy (GA). At AAO, new data were presented on 20 patients, including 8 patients treated in Cohort 4, which feature better baseline vision and smaller areas of GA. All 8 of these patients were treated with a new “thaw-and-inject” formulation of OpRegen and 4 were treated using the Gyroscope Orbit Subretinal Delivery System (Gyroscope SDS). Data presented at AAO showed improvements in visual acuity in Cohort 4 patients, with treated versus fellow eye comparisons reaching statistical significance at 9 and 12 months following OpRegen administration. These improvements were maintained for up to 24 months in some patients. A trend towards slower GA growth was observed in the first 6 Cohort 4 patients, a trend maintained for as long as 24 months in patients with 24-month data available. Previously reported structural improvements in the retina and decreases in drusen density have continued with evidence of durable engraftment of OpRegen cells in treated patients, some more than 4 years following administration, with no immunosuppression utilized beyond the perioperative period. Overall, OpRegen appears to be well-tolerated in all patients treated to date. The final four patients in the study were treated during November and will provide additional visual acuity data in the coming months.

“These new data increasingly suggest to us that treatment with OpRegen can provide clinically meaningful outcomes in dry AMD patients with GA, particularly for those with earlier-stage disease,” stated Brian M. Culley, Lineage CEO. “According to a recent survey published in Investigative Ophthalmology & Visual Science, only 27% percent of retinal specialists believed patients with visual acuity of 20/200 or worse could benefit from treatment with an agent which slows the growth of GA, while 93-99% of them believed patients with visual acuity of 20/200 or better could benefit from this approach. This is consistent with our belief that recent data from our Cohort 4 patients, which have less advanced disease and better baseline vision, are more exciting and provide a better surrogate for the potential clinical and commercial opportunity for OpRegen.”

