 

Medallia Collaborates With Oracle Cloud CX to Help Brands Reinvent Customer Service Engagement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), a global leader in experience management and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it plans to integrate with Oracle CX Service to deliver real-time feedback on what customers think and feel about customer service interactions with a brand. Seamless routing of real-time feedback from Medallia gives brands a deep understanding of which services are effective, satisfying and driving customer loyalty, and which services are in need of improvement to increase customer retention.

“Recent events have put in motion a new set of customer behaviors and requirements. Businesses need to react quickly in order to continue providing services and pick up on the signals customers are sending,” said Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Cloud CX and Data Cloud. “With Oracle CX Service, and our work with partners like Medallia, we are helping brands make every customer interaction matter by providing our customers with the data they need to read and react to signals in real-time, and ultimately create lasting relationships with their customers.”

Medallia’s planned integration with Oracle CX Service will allow brands to proactively understand their customer’s experience by capturing a range of feedback signals that include web surveys, messaging, video, and voice analytics after a service interaction.

“Now, more than ever, customer engagements must be frictionless for brands to build relationships, revenues and results, and customer service is a key area that is ripe for transformation right now. Our relationship with Oracle will arm service teams with customer intelligence they can use to turn service into revenue,” said Leslie Stretch, chief executive officer for Medallia.

Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

2019 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

Medallia Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medallia Collaborates With Oracle Cloud CX to Help Brands Reinvent Customer Service Engagement Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), a global leader in experience management and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it plans to integrate with Oracle CX Service to deliver real-time feedback on what customers think and feel about …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nikola Corporation and Encourages ...
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Moderna Announces Longer Shelf Life for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate at Refrigerated Temperatures
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”) R&D Update
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by American ...
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS: Trading suspension
Total and CMA CGM Complete World’s Largest Liquefied Natural Gas Bunkering Operation at Port of ...
Atara Biotherapeutics to Present New Open-Label Extension Data, Including 15-Month Safety and ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Medallia Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
11.11.20
ENSEK Selects Medallia to Foster Employee Engagement
11.11.20
Medallia Appoints Henson Gawliu as Senior Vice President, Chief Digital and Demand Generation Officer
10.11.20
Banorte Engages the Voice of the Customer Leveraging Medallia
10.11.20
Medallia Launches Virtual Fan Experience Dashboard for Vendée Globe
27.10.20
Medallia Announces Medallia Closed Loop Service for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace
26.10.20
Medallia and Visier Collaborate to Provide Leaders with Critical Employee Insights for Evidence-Based Decision Making
21.10.20
Medallia Partners with Tableau to Help Companies Visualize Customer Experience Data and Get it Into the Hands of More Customer-Facing Employees
20.10.20
Mazda Canada Leverages Medallia for Customer Engagement and Transformation