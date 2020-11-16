Medallia Collaborates With Oracle Cloud CX to Help Brands Reinvent Customer Service Engagement

“Recent events have put in motion a new set of customer behaviors and requirements. Businesses need to react quickly in order to continue providing services and pick up on the signals customers are sending,” said Rob Tarkoff, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Cloud CX and Data Cloud. “With Oracle CX Service, and our work with partners like Medallia, we are helping brands make every customer interaction matter by providing our customers with the data they need to read and react to signals in real-time, and ultimately create lasting relationships with their customers.”

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), a global leader in experience management and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it plans to integrate with Oracle CX Service to deliver real-time feedback on what customers think and feel about customer service interactions with a brand. Seamless routing of real-time feedback from Medallia gives brands a deep understanding of which services are effective, satisfying and driving customer loyalty, and which services are in need of improvement to increase customer retention.

Medallia’s planned integration with Oracle CX Service will allow brands to proactively understand their customer’s experience by capturing a range of feedback signals that include web surveys, messaging, video, and voice analytics after a service interaction.

“Now, more than ever, customer engagements must be frictionless for brands to build relationships, revenues and results, and customer service is a key area that is ripe for transformation right now. Our relationship with Oracle will arm service teams with customer intelligence they can use to turn service into revenue,” said Leslie Stretch, chief executive officer for Medallia.

