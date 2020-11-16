CytRx Comments on Quarterly Results and Recent Strategic Progress

CytRx Corporation (OTCQB: CYTR) (“CytRx” or the “Company”), a specialized biopharmaceutical company focused on research and development for the oncology and neurodegenerative disease categories, today commented on its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. In addition, CytRx highlighted recent steps to support Centurion Biopharma’s progress as well as external developments pertaining to its agreements with ImmunityBio, Inc. (“ImmunityBio”) and Orphazyme A/S ("Orphazyme"). The Company’s 10-Q was filed on November 13, 2020.

"We continue to maintain a stable capital position and prioritize rigorous cost containment despite having to incur certain large, one-time expenditures due to this summer’s proxy contest. During the past quarter, we made prudent research and development investments to support our efforts to find the right partner for Centurion Biopharma’s LADR platform and companion diagnostic. We also monitored the promising news pertaining to ImmunityBio’s use of our licensed drug – aldoxorubicin – in the successful treatment of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid’s stage IV pancreatic cancer and positive developments related to Orpahzyme’s efforts to secure potential regulatory approvals in the U.S. and Europe for arimoclomol in the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease Type C. We remain hopeful that our investments in Centurion Biopharma and our third-party agreements will result in tangible progress and results in the near-term.”

Recent Highlights

As previously noted, CytRx’s agreement with Orphazyme can deliver up to $120 million in potential milestone payments and future royalties paid on sales of arimoclomol. CytRx is positioned to receive up to $10 million in potential milestone payments in 2021 based on possible U.S. and European approvals for arimoclomol to treat Niemann-Pick disease Type C ("NPC").



As previously noted, CytRx’s agreement with ImmunityBio can deliver up to $343 million in potential milestones and future royalties paid on sales of aldoxorubicin's use for multiple tumor types.

Orphazyme announced in September that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") has accepted, with Priority Review, its New Drug Application ("NDA") for arimoclomol for the treatment of NPC.

Orphazyme subsequently announced new plans to accelerate commercial and other pre-launch activities during the fourth quarter of 2020 in preparation for potential approval of arimoclomol in NPC, which is currently under Priority Review by the FDA with a target action date of March 17, 2021.

Orphazyme most recently announced that it submitted a Marketing Authorisation Application ("MAA") to the European Medicines Agency ("EMA") for approval of arimoclomol in the treatment of NPC.

The Chief Executive Officer of ImmunityBio spoke this summer about the successful experimental treatment delivered to former Senator Reid for his stage IV pancreatic cancer. Former Senator Reid has described himself as being in "complete remission" after receiving experimental combination immunotherapy that included aldoxorubicin.

ImmunityBio and NantKwest, Inc. recently announced the addition of a third cohort to their ongoing Phase 2 study of a novel combination immunotherapy, which includes aldoxorubicin, for locally advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer (QUILT-88). The third cohort will enable pancreatic cancer patients who have failed all approved standards of care to participate in the study.

With respect to Centurion, Mr. Kriegsman and Lead Director Louis Ignarro, PhD have been pursuing third-party financing and strategic partnership opportunities to advance clinical testing for Centurion BioPharma's high-potential assets. Discussions with prospective partners are ongoing. There are no formal partnership updates to report at this time.

As of December 31, 2019, CytRx had federal and state net operating loss carryforwards – not subject to limitation under Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code – of $249.1 million and $235.6 million, respectively, available to offset against future taxable income.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results