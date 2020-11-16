 

CuriosityStream and Tata Sky Announce New Distribution Partnership to Bring World-Class Factual Entertainment to Viewers Across India

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 14:00  |  56   |   |   

CuriosityStream, Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI), one of the world’s leading factual streaming services and media companies, and Tata Sky, India's largest content distribution and Pay TV platform, today announced a new partnership to bring thousands of hours of documentary films and series to viewers across India.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201116005648/en/

CuriosityStream Partners with Tata Sky, Launching November 17, 2020 (Photo: Business Wire)

CuriosityStream Partners with Tata Sky, Launching November 17, 2020 (Photo: Business Wire)

Tata Sky subscribers will now have access to CuriosityStream’s award-winning content via Tata Sky Binge which is available on the Tata Sky Binge+ Smart set top box and on the Amazon Fire TV Stick-Tata Sky Edition. Tata Sky Binge aggregates the best of premium OTT and catch-up TV content under a single interface and subscription.

Curiosity Stream will also be available as a linear service on television to Tata Sky DTH subscribers with an option to view live and catch-up content on-the-go via the Tata Sky Mobile app. Tata Sky subscribers can view the CuriosityStream platform service on #715 on the EPG, starting November 17th, 2020.

“CuriosityStream shares Tata Sky’s commitment to bringing viewers the highest quality content wherever and whenever they want to experience new adventures and discover the world’s most fascinating events, people, and places,” said Bakori Davis, Managing Director and Head of International Distribution for CuriosityStream. “We look forward to partnering with Tata Sky to introduce CuriosityStream to new viewers throughout India and to grow our company’s reach in this dynamic media market.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer for Tata Sky said, “CuriosityStream has thousands of informative and thought-provoking documentaries covering the realms of science, history, space, technology and many such subjects that have an enviable fan following in India. This kind of a coveted library adds another dimension to our content catalogue and we are very proud of this association.”

The partnership will enable Tata Sky subscribers to enjoy the exclusive originals, series and features including popular titles like Deep Ocean Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, Dragons & Damsels Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, Stephen Hawking’s Favorite Places, Mumbai Railway, Amazing Dinoworld and Age of Big Cats among others.

Seite 1 von 3
CuriosityStream Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CuriosityStream and Tata Sky Announce New Distribution Partnership to Bring World-Class Factual Entertainment to Viewers Across India CuriosityStream, Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI), one of the world’s leading factual streaming services and media companies, and Tata Sky, India's largest content distribution and Pay TV platform, today announced a new partnership to bring thousands of hours of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nikola Corporation and Encourages ...
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Moderna Announces Longer Shelf Life for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate at Refrigerated Temperatures
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”) R&D Update
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by American ...
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS: Trading suspension
Total and CMA CGM Complete World’s Largest Liquefied Natural Gas Bunkering Operation at Port of ...
Atara Biotherapeutics to Present New Open-Label Extension Data, Including 15-Month Safety and ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
CuriosityStream Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results