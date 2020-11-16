 

Patriot One’s AI-powered PATSCAN Platform deployed at the Plaza Hotel & Casino in Downtown Las Vegas

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”) maker of the PATSCAN Multi-Sensor Threat Detection Platform, announces the deployment of its Platform at the Plaza Hotel & Casino.

The Plaza Hotel & Casino will begin its Phase 1 deployment of the PATSCAN Platform, offering increased security and safety for resort guests, staff and partners. In addition to the PATSCAN VRS component of the Platform for the detection of visible and invisible threats, such as weapons, disturbances, elevated body temperature identification and facial mask detection, the Plaza will also deploy Patriot One’s new PATSCAN Multi-Sensor Gateway for concealed weapon detection.

“We’re excited to bring this new innovative, AI-driven threat detection technology to the Plaza,” said Jay Franken, general manager of the Plaza Hotel & Casino. “Popular for a classic Vegas experience and conveniently located at the top of the Fremont Street Experience, the Plaza Hotel & Casino typically welcomes thousands of guests a day. So, we are pleased to be the first in the downtown area to implement new physical and health security solutions to better protect our guests and staff.”

“We’re excited to be working with the Plaza Resort & Casino in downtown Las Vegas,” shared Dietmar Wennemer, President and COO for Patriot One. “Our business development team has been working with a number of Las Vegas resorts and casinos since setting up operations in the city back in December 2017. With the commercialization of our PATSCAN Platform early this summer, and the re-opening of the resorts and casinos, we’re seeing an increase in interest for our solutions, including our elevated body temperature solution, which can assist in identifying potential viral threats. The Plaza has moved quickly, and we’ll begin deploying this quarter for the upcoming holiday season, including the Plaza’s New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration.”

In addition, the Company has plans to undertake a corporate awareness campaign to raise its profile in the U.S. domestic investment community, and has engaged Winning Media, LLC (“Winning Media”) to provide Patriot One with a breadth of targeted digital media and corporate brand recognition initiatives. Winning Media is a Houston, Texas – based marketing agency that specializes in digital and corporate brand marketing services to enhance corporate visibility and retail investor awareness. The agency will handle specific functions of digital distribution of public information relating to the Company. Winning Media and its principals do not have any direct or indirect equity interest in the Company and will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation for their services.

09.11.20
Patriot One Appoints Peter Evans as CEO

29.05.20
44
Patriot One erhält Zulassung für Waffendetektor – Aktie knallt!