Marble Arch Research, Inc. Initiates Research Coverage of APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: ALDS) (“APPlife”, the Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates
e-commerce and cloud-based solutions, is very pleased to announce that Marble Arch Research Inc., a leading independent equity research provider, has produced a new investment research report on
the Company. The report provides an overview of recent events, new initiatives, and the Company’s valuation relative to its peer group.
The sponsored research update also carries a rating and a price target and can be accessed here: http://www.applifedigital.com/investors/research/
Marble Arch Summary Analysis of Expanding Opportunities for APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc.
- While e-commerce transcends geographical borders, APPlife has critical strategic presence in the world’s two largest e-commerce markets, China, and the US, with an
addressable market worth $1.3 trillion in aggregate and rising.
- APPlife’s hybrid incubator/venture studio style business model will give the Company much greater diversity than many of its competitors and the advantage of
accelerated growth.
- Moreover, the Company’s investment strategy is not limited simply to apps and websites but casts a broader net to embrace SaaS driven e-commerce platforms and
cloud-based businesses.
- Such strategic flexibility gives APPlife remit to target and potentially capture a larger chunk of the market opportunity arising from the world’s ongoing process of
digitalization while, at the same time, increasing its chances of commercial success in a highly-competitive industry.
Marble Arch Research notes that: “APPlife Digital Solutions is not just another e-commerce/digital technology play. Overseen by a multi-skilled and accomplished executive leadership team and Board of Directors, small-cap APPlife can claim a differentiated business model from most other app and website developers. APPlife’s hybrid incubator/venture studio style business model embracing a combination of in-house developments and investments in early stage but revenue-generating acquisitions, affords the company not only a greater opportunity to produce multiple and diverse revenue streams, but also gives it the capacity to drive a faster growth trajectory.”
0 Kommentare