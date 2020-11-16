Marble Arch Research, Inc. Initiates Research Coverage of APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: ALDS) (“APPlife”, the Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions, is very pleased to announce that Marble Arch Research Inc., a leading independent equity research provider, has produced a new investment research report on the Company. The report provides an overview of recent events, new initiatives, and the Company’s valuation relative to its peer group.



The sponsored research update also carries a rating and a price target and can be accessed here: http://www.applifedigital.com/investors/research/