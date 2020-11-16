 

Marble Arch Research, Inc. Initiates Research Coverage of APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 14:00  |  36   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: ALDS) (“APPlife”, the Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions, is very pleased to announce that Marble Arch Research Inc., a leading independent equity research provider, has produced a new investment research report on the Company. The report provides an overview of recent events, new initiatives, and the Company’s valuation relative to its peer group.

The sponsored research update also carries a rating and a price target and can be accessed here: http://www.applifedigital.com/investors/research/

Marble Arch Summary Analysis of Expanding Opportunities for APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc.

  • While e-commerce transcends geographical borders, APPlife has critical strategic presence in the world’s two largest e-commerce markets, China, and the US, with an addressable market worth $1.3 trillion in aggregate and rising.

  • APPlife’s hybrid incubator/venture studio style business model will give the Company much greater diversity than many of its competitors and the advantage of accelerated growth.

  • Moreover, the Company’s investment strategy is not limited simply to apps and websites but casts a broader net to embrace SaaS driven e-commerce platforms and cloud-based businesses.

  • Such strategic flexibility gives APPlife remit to target and potentially capture a larger chunk of the market opportunity arising from the world’s ongoing process of digitalization while, at the same time, increasing its chances of commercial success in a highly-competitive industry.

Marble Arch Research notes that: “APPlife Digital Solutions is not just another e-commerce/digital technology play. Overseen by a multi-skilled and accomplished executive leadership team and Board of Directors, small-cap APPlife can claim a differentiated business model from most other app and website developers. APPlife’s hybrid incubator/venture studio style business model embracing a combination of in-house developments and investments in early stage but revenue-generating acquisitions, affords the company not only a greater opportunity to produce multiple and diverse revenue streams, but also gives it the capacity to drive a faster growth trajectory.”

Seite 1 von 2
APPlife Digital Solutions Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marble Arch Research, Inc. Initiates Research Coverage of APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: ALDS) (“APPlife”, the Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions, is very pleased …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
MyoKardia Presents Cardiac Imaging Data from 30-Week EXPLORER-HCM Study of Mavacamten
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
New Maginito Website and Presentation
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...