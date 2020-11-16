Infinera Joins IOWN Global Forum to Accelerate Innovations in Next-generation Optical Networks

IOWN Global Forum was established to define the next-generation communications infrastructure to help create a smarter, more connected world for billions of people. To achieve this vision, IOWN Global Forum will collaborate with companies like Infinera to accelerate new technologies that will improve network infrastructure with advanced capabilities of low-power consumption and ultra-wide bandwidth by leveraging photonics-based cutting-edge technologies.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today it has joined the Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN) Global Forum, a consortium formed by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT), Intel Corporation, and Sony Corporation to collaborate on innovations to enable next-generation networks in key areas such as photonics, computation, and network infrastructure. Infinera will play a pivotal role in contributing to IOWN Global Forum to help shape the future of network architectures with its innovative solutions, including XR optics technology.

Infinera’s XR optics, the industry’s first point-to-multipoint coherent optical subcarrier aggregation technology, will be the first of Infinera’s innovations to contribute to IOWN Global Forum’s development.

“Optical technologies are at the heart of cost-effective, low-power, scalable solutions for next-generation communication networks,” said Dave Welch, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, at Infinera. “The ability to help transform optical networks is a tremendous opportunity. We look forward to introducing XR optics and other innovations to the IOWN community and collaborating on how next-generation technologies can pave the way to an advanced optical architecture for the 21st century.”

For more information on IOWN Global Forum, visit www.iowngf.org.

Contacts:

Infinera Media:

Anna Vue

Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157

avue@infinera.com

Infinera Investors:

Amitabh Passi

Head of Investor Relations

apassi@infinera.com

About IOWN GF

IOWN GF’s objective is to accelerate innovation and adoption of a new communication infrastructure to meet our future data and computing requirements through the development of new technologies, frameworks, specifications and reference design in areas such as Photonics R&D, Distributed Connected Computing and Use Cases and Best Practices.

Technology, telecommunications, and other industry organizations are invited to join the forum. Based in the United States, IOWN GF membership opportunities are available. More details on IOWN GF and membership information can be found at: http://www.iowngf.org.

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet-optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, subsea, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter @Infinera, and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog .

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that affect Infinera’s business, is contained in the risk factors section and other sections of Infinera’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Fiscal Quarter ended September 26, 2020 as filed with the SEC on November 5, 2020, as well as any subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.