 

Security National Financial Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security National Financial Corporation (SNFC) (NASDAQ symbol "SNFCA") announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, SNFC’s after-tax earnings from operations increased 710.2% from $3,617,000 in 2019 to $29,305,000 in 2020, on a 94.0% increase in revenues to $146,205,000. SNFC’s after tax earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased 468.1% to $51,286,000 from $9,028,000 in 2019.

Scott M. Quist, President of the Company, said, “For the quarter, revenues increased 94%, profitability increased 700%, and YTD we have a 26% return on equity. I believe our third quarter is the best operational third quarter ever for each of our business segments. Those are spectacular results that have been delivered in difficult circumstances. I applaud the efforts of all our teams in their considerable accomplishment. Every business segment delivered impressive results.

“Our mortgage segment has taken great advantage of the circumstances presented this year. The pandemic-created interest rate decline spurred refinance volumes, made purchase transactions more affordable, and provided generally higher margins on the sale of loans for those institutions having the sales, operational, and financial wherewithal to take advantage. Our hardworking staff met the challenge of the more than doubled volumes by increasing efficiency in a very difficult workplace environment, such that costs only increased about 60% - an enviable accomplishment.

“Our insurance segment’s operational income reflects similar accomplishment. Our Kilpatrick Life Insurance Company acquisition, which closed last December, has been integrated. Much of that work was accomplished in difficult COVID-related circumstances. While Kilpatrick experienced losses during the first four months of 2020, as was anticipated, it is now profitable and contributing beyond expectations. COVID-related death claims have become more pronounced with death claims increasing about 20% YTD, and for September increasing approximately 65% over September 2019. I don’t know if the 65% number is a fair predictor of the future, but obviously COVID-19 claims are having, and will continue to have, an impact. Lastly, obtaining necessary investment yields within acceptable risk tolerances is becoming more difficult in this low interest rate environment. We do not anticipate those economic circumstances changing over the near term.

“Our Memorial segment similarly delivered very solid Q3 and YTD result with revenues increasing 54% for the quarter and operational income increasing 100% YTD. Substantially contributing to those results is increased preneed cemetery sales, but mortuary and cemetery operations were also significant contributors. This excellent performance is not an isolated instance. It is instructive to note that our Memorial segment has achieved an average 24% compound annual growth rate in operational income over the last six years. In my view, such excellent financial results are the natural consequence of continuously providing superb customer care and consumer experience during very difficult times.”

SNFC has three business segments. The following table shows the revenues and earnings before taxes for the three months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to 2019, for each of the three business segments:

  Revenues   Earnings before Taxes
    2020     2019         2020     2019    
Life Insurance $ 39,261,000   $ 29,825,000   31.6 %   $ 4,807,000   $ 1,264,000   280.3 %
                       
Cemeteries/Mortuaries $ 5,496,000   $ 3,570,000   53.9 %   $ 1,322,000   $ 213,000   520.7 %
                       
Mortgages $ 101,448,000   $ 41,985,000   141.6 %   $ 32,455,000   $ 3,283,000   888.6 %
                       
Total $ 146,205,000   $ 75,380,000   94.0 %   $ 38,584,000   $ 4,760,000   710.6 %
                       
                       
For the nine months ended September 30, 2020:                      
                     
  Revenues   Earnings before Taxes
    2020     2019         2020     2019    
Life Insurance $ 110,255,000   $ 88,937,000   24.0 %   $ 5,408,000   $ 4,568,000   18.4 %
                       
Cemeteries/Mortuaries $ 14,816,000   $ 12,473,000   18.8 %   $ 2,976,000   $ 2,422,000   22.9 %
                       
Mortgages $ 219,404,000   $ 103,909,000   111.2 %   $ 58,868,000   $ 4,826,000   1,119.8 %
                       
Total $ 344,475,000   $ 205,319,000   67.8 %   $ 67,252,000   $ 11,816,000   469.2 %
                       

Net earnings per common share was $1.51 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to net earnings of $0.19 per share for the prior year, as adjusted for the effect of annual stock dividends. Book value per common share was $13.53 as of September 30, 2020, compared to $10.86 as of December 31, 2019.

The Company has two classes of common stock outstanding, Class A and Class C. There were 18,919,980 Class A equivalent shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020.

If there are any questions, please contact Mr. Garrett S. Sill, Mr. Brian Nelsen or Mr. Scott Quist at:

Security National Financial Corporation
P.O. Box 57250
Salt Lake City, Utah 84157
Phone (801) 264-1060
Fax (801) 265-9882

 

 

 


Security National Financial (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Security National Financial Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Security National Financial Corporation (SNFC) (NASDAQ symbol "SNFCA") announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. For the three months ended September 30, 2020, SNFC’s …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
MyoKardia Presents Cardiac Imaging Data from 30-Week EXPLORER-HCM Study of Mavacamten
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
New Maginito Website and Presentation
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
Security National Financial Corporation Announces Lease to Inside Real Estate in its Center 53 Campus in Murray, Utah