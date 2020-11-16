Proofpoint Named Best Overall Enterprise Email Security Solution Provider of the Year

2020 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards recognizes Proofpoint for ongoing cloud-based email security innovation

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced that it has been named the winner of the “Overall Enterprise Email Security Solution Provider of the Year” award in the fourth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.



“Proofpoint is a pioneering leader in the cybersecurity industry and their continued commitment to innovation and breakthrough detection and protection techniques are unparalleled,” said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “We fully anticipate that business email compromise (BEC) and other enterprise email threats will continue to increase in volume and complexity, and we are pleased to see Proofpoint tackle this challenge head-on with an extremely powerful and targeted platform to keep email communications flowing. Congratulations to Proofpoint on their continued success and well-deserved 2020 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award.”

Proofpoint provides a complete, cloud-based email security platform with multiple layers of security to protect end users from both malware and malware-free threats, detecting and blocking the myriad of business email threats, including email fraud, credential phishing, ransomware, and advanced malware. It can secure all aspects of inbound and outbound email to identify and stop threats, and prevent confidential information from getting into the wrong hands.

“Whether it’s business email compromise, ransomware, or a host of other threat types, email remains the number one channel for cybercriminals to steal data and siphon billions each year,” said Ryan Kalember, executive vice president of Cybersecurity Strategy for Proofpoint. “More than 90% of targeted attacks start with email and nearly all rely on human interaction to work—making people the new enterprise perimeter to defend. We are proud that our ongoing email security innovation has been recognized and we remain committed to protecting organizations of all sizes from the attacks that target their people.”