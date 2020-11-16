Evolving Gold announces passing of R. Bruce Duncan, CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Gold Corp. (CSE: EVG) (FSE: EV7) (OTCB: EVOGF) (the “Company” or “EVG”) sadly confirms that we have been advised that R. Bruce Duncan, our Chief Executive Officer, passed away suddenly last week.



Mr. Duncan was not only our CEO, but he was also a valued friend and will be sorely missed by the board, management and the Company. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family at this time.