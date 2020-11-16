 

Death of R. Bruce Duncan, Canada Carbon Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V: CCB):

It is with profound sadness that the management and Board of Directors of Canada Carbon Inc. (“the Company”) shares the news that its Chief Executive Officer, R. Bruce Duncan (“Bruce”) passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

The Board of the Company states that, “We are deeply shocked and saddened by Bruce’s passing and our thoughts and deepest condolences are extended to Bruce’s family and friends.”

Bruce will be greatly missed at Canada Carbon. His high energy, vivacious character, affable personality, unwavering stubbornness, and passionate dedication to the Company lead Canada Carbon successfully through many trying times during his 15-year tenure as CEO. The Company would like to pay tribute to his contribution to the junior mining landscape.

The Board has appointed the Company’s Chief Financial Officer of 13 years, Olga Nikitovic, as its interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Olga, supported by the Company’s Board and associated technical staff, will ensure that the hard work invested by Bruce into Canada Carbon, and his resulting success, will continue to endure.

CANADA CARBON INC.

Board of Directors, Canada Carbon Inc.

Contact Information
E-mail inquiries: info@canadacarbon.com
P: 905-813-8952

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.”

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions.  Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).


Canada Carbon Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Death of R. Bruce Duncan, Canada Carbon Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Canada Carbon Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V: CCB): It is with profound sadness that the management and Board of Directors of Canada Carbon Inc. (“the Company”) shares the news that its Chief …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
MyoKardia Presents Cardiac Imaging Data from 30-Week EXPLORER-HCM Study of Mavacamten
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
New Maginito Website and Presentation
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Canada Carbon Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement
05.11.20
Canada Carbon Announces the Arrival of Ms. Valérie Pomerleau to Its Team

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.03.20
214
mit neuem team gehts wieder voran bei kanad. CCB