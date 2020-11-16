Death of R. Bruce Duncan, Canada Carbon Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer

It is with profound sadness that the management and Board of Directors of Canada Carbon Inc. (“the Company”) shares the news that its Chief Executive Officer, R. Bruce Duncan (“Bruce”) passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

The Board of the Company states that, “We are deeply shocked and saddened by Bruce’s passing and our thoughts and deepest condolences are extended to Bruce’s family and friends.”

Bruce will be greatly missed at Canada Carbon. His high energy, vivacious character, affable personality, unwavering stubbornness, and passionate dedication to the Company lead Canada Carbon successfully through many trying times during his 15-year tenure as CEO. The Company would like to pay tribute to his contribution to the junior mining landscape.

The Board has appointed the Company’s Chief Financial Officer of 13 years, Olga Nikitovic, as its interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Olga, supported by the Company’s Board and associated technical staff, will ensure that the hard work invested by Bruce into Canada Carbon, and his resulting success, will continue to endure.

