 

Kiniksa Announces Breakthrough Therapy Designation Granted to Vixarelimab for the Treatment of Pruritus Associated with Prurigo Nodularis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 14:00  |  27   |   |   

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) (“Kiniksa”), a biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of assets designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to vixarelimab for the treatment of pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition characterized by severely pruritic skin nodules. Vixarelimab is a fully-human monoclonal antibody that targets oncostatin M receptor beta (OSMRβ).

Kiniksa’s Breakthrough Therapy application was based on data from the Phase 2a clinical trial of vixarelimab in prurigo nodularis. The Phase 2a trial met its primary efficacy endpoint: there was a statistically significant reduction in weekly-average Worst-Itch Numeric Rating Scale (WI-NRS) from baseline at Week 8 in vixarelimab recipients compared to placebo recipients. Additionally, the majority of vixarelimab recipients showed a clinically meaningful greater-than-or-equal-to 4-point weekly-average WI-NRS reduction at Week 8, and a statistically significant percentage of vixarelimab recipients achieved a prurigo nodularis-investigator’s global assessment (PN-IGA) score of 0/1 at Week 8 compared to placebo recipients.

“The FDA granting Breakthrough Therapy designation to vixarelimab for the treatment of pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis is an important step forward for patients,” said Sanj K. Patel, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Kiniksa. “The Phase 2a study of vixarelimab in prurigo nodularis demonstrated encouraging results in both pruritus and nodule response. We believe vixarelimab has the potential to positively impact the lives of those suffering from prurigo nodularis, a devastating disease for which there are no FDA-approved therapies.”

Kiniksa expects to initiate a Phase 2b clinical trial of vixarelimab in prurigo nodularis, evaluating a range of once-monthly dose regimens, by the end of the year.

About Breakthrough Therapy Designation
The FDA defines Breakthrough Therapy designation as a process designed to expedite the development and review of drug candidates that are intended to treat a serious condition, and preliminary clinical evidence indicates that the drug candidate may demonstrate substantial improvement over available therapies on a clinically significant endpoint.

Seite 1 von 4
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kiniksa Announces Breakthrough Therapy Designation Granted to Vixarelimab for the Treatment of Pruritus Associated with Prurigo Nodularis HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (Nasdaq: KNSA) (“Kiniksa”), a biopharmaceutical company with a pipeline of assets designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases, today …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
MyoKardia Presents Cardiac Imaging Data from 30-Week EXPLORER-HCM Study of Mavacamten
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
New Maginito Website and Presentation
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Kiniksa Announces American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2020 Late-Breaking Abstracts Presentation of Mavrilimumab Phase 2 Giant Cell Arteritis Data
05.11.20
Kiniksa Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Pipeline and Corporate Activity
29.10.20
Kiniksa Announces Phase 2 Clinical Data from Vixarelimab in Prurigo Nodularis to be Presented at European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Virtual Congress
26.10.20
Kiniksa Announces New Data from Phase 2 Trial of Mavrilimumab in Giant Cell Arteritis to be Presented at Late-Breaking Abstracts Session of American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2020