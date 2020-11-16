Kratos New Rotary Wing Combat Mission Training Hones Aircrew Expertise

Air and ground crews can now collectively train in this mixed reality environment

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, today introduced its Aircrew Combat Mission Training (ACMT) system that utilizes advanced immersive training technology to allow teams to train together in highly realistic, mixed reality combat scenarios. Offered as a turn-key solution, the system includes a mixed reality Multi-Position - Aircrew Virtual Environment Trainer (MP-AVET) integrated with a mixed reality Ground Party Simulator (GPS).

The system is based on the Kratos Immersive Technology Platform that unites best-in-class commercial products with the latest immersive technologies. The platform enables Kratos to create highly realistic training environments that seamlessly combine real and virtual components in immersive environment scenarios that go beyond augmented reality (AR) or virtual reality (VR) experiences in actual mission fidelity. Based on industry standards and using pre-integrated technologies, solutions built on the Kratos platform are highly realistic, cost-effective and built to be easily transported to the customer’s point of need (PoN).

For example, in the MP-AVET an actual rotorcraft fuselage is surrounded by a Kratos immersive holodeck. The aircrew performs their assigned duties in the physical aircraft outfitted with seat-shaker technology, weapon recoil and windloading to mimic vibration and forces of aerial weapons employment during flight. The entire aircrew performs highly realistic virtual air interdiction, air assault and close air support mission scenarios. Simultaneously, the helicopter flight engineers work physical weapons while firing at virtual air and ground targets. The MP-AVET works in tandem with Kratos’ Ground Party Simulator allowing ground personnel including Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTACs), Forward Observers, Fire Teams and Combat Controllers to collectively train with their aircrew as they would engage with them in live fire situations. In this mixed reality environment, the aircrew and ground party train together, experiencing the sights, sounds and haptics of simulated combat missions, while saving the cost of flight time, fuel, ammunition and more.