 

Medexus Reaches 50% Enrollment in IXINITY Phase 4 Clinical Trial Targeting Label Expansion for Pediatric Hemophilia B Patients

TORONTO, CHICAGO and MONTREAL, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSXV: MDP, OTCQX: MEDXF) today announced it has reached the 50% enrollment target in its Phase 4 clinical trial investigating IXINITY as a prophylactic treatment for pediatric patients under 12 years of age with hemophilia B, a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX. IXINITY is an FDA approved intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B.

On February 28, 2020, Medexus announced the acquisition of the worldwide rights to the commercial hematology asset, IXINITY, from Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO).   In January 2020, Aptevo had already commenced dosing patients in a Phase 4 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of IXINITY in previously treated patients under 12 years of age with hemophilia B. Once completed, this study may support a significant expansion of the indicated patient population for IXINITY. According to the World Federation of Hemophilia ‘Report on the Annual Global Survey 2017,' approximately 1 in 3 patients treated for hemophilia B in the U.S. are 12 years of age or younger.

Khaled Mohamed, Director of Regulatory Affairs for Medexus, commented, “We are encouraged by the steady progress of our IXINITY Phase 4 pediatric clinical trial, as we have now reached the 50% enrollment target and are on track to complete enrollment by the second calendar quarter of 2021. We look forward to completing this current study, which we are hopeful will allow us to expand the product label to include the U.S. pediatric population below 12 years of age.”

Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer of Medexus, continued, “The hemophilia B market in the U.S. alone is estimated to be in excess of USD $1 billion. Since the pediatric segment is estimated to represent one-third of the hemophilia B population, a label expansion represents a possible expansion of the potential for IXINITY. Most importantly, we look forward to providing this important, additional therapy option to the pediatric population.  Previously reported and pooled data from Phase 3 clinical trials demonstrated IXINITY to be safe and well tolerated in preventing and controlling bleeding episodes in previously treated children under the age of 12 with hemophilia B. We remain determined to advance our IXINITY Phase 4 pediatric clinical trial and look forward to providing further updates as we achieve key milestones.”

