 

Aligos Therapeutics Presents Data on Chronic Hepatitis B, NASH and Hepatocellular Carcinoma Programs at AASLD’s The Liver Meeting Digital Experience 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 14:00  |  29   |   |   

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, today announced that the company has delivered six poster presentations and an oral presentation at this year’s American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Liver Meeting Digital Experience (TLMdX) 2020, held virtually on November 13-16, 2020. The data presented includes updates from three of Aligos’ assets in its lead chronic hepatitis B (CHB) combination therapy platform, as well as data from the company’s nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) programs.

“We are proud of the progress we have made for the Aligos’ liver disease programs as outlined in our presentations during this year’s AASLD Liver Meeting,” said Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Aligos. “We are working towards producing a combination regimen of promising therapeutics that have the potential to lead to functional cures for patients living with chronic hepatitis B. Additionally, our team has made substantial progress on ALG-055009, a potent and selective purpose built THR beta agonist for the treatment of NASH. Two of our drug candidates, ALG-010133 (STOPS) and ALG-000184 (CAM), aimed at the treatment of chronic hepatitis B have already begun Phase 1 clinical trials and we look forward to advancing the remainder of our liver disease portfolio towards clinical development over the coming year.”

Chronic hepatitis B

Antisense oligonucleotide (ASO)
Title: Development of a Best-in-Class HBV ASO, ALG-020572, for the Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B: Potential for Combination with other Anti-HBV Agents
Authors: Jin Hong, et al.
Presentation type: Oral presentation
Summary: Aligos’ ASO candidates for chronic hepatitis B significantly improve upon other ASOs in terms of nonclinical safety. ALG-020572, which targets the open reading frame (ORF) of the small HBsAg, demonstrates excellent in vivo potency and safety profiles in an AAV-HBV mouse efficacy model. ALG-020572 or its unconjugated form demonstrated additive to synergistic activity when combined with other anti-HBV agents in vivo or in vitro.

Seite 1 von 5
Aligos Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aligos Therapeutics Presents Data on Chronic Hepatitis B, NASH and Hepatocellular Carcinoma Programs at AASLD’s The Liver Meeting Digital Experience 2020 SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
MyoKardia Presents Cardiac Imaging Data from 30-Week EXPLORER-HCM Study of Mavacamten
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
New Maginito Website and Presentation
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
Aligos Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference & the Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference
12.11.20
Aligos Therapeutics is awarded €1.8M VLAIO grant to advance chronic hepatitis B research