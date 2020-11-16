Aligos Therapeutics Presents Data on Chronic Hepatitis B, NASH and Hepatocellular Carcinoma Programs at AASLD’s The Liver Meeting Digital Experience 2020

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, today announced that the company has delivered six poster presentations and an oral presentation at this year’s American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) Liver Meeting Digital Experience (TLMdX) 2020, held virtually on November 13-16, 2020. The data presented includes updates from three of Aligos’ assets in its lead chronic hepatitis B (CHB) combination therapy platform, as well as data from the company’s nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) programs.



“We are proud of the progress we have made for the Aligos’ liver disease programs as outlined in our presentations during this year’s AASLD Liver Meeting,” said Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Aligos. “We are working towards producing a combination regimen of promising therapeutics that have the potential to lead to functional cures for patients living with chronic hepatitis B. Additionally, our team has made substantial progress on ALG-055009, a potent and selective purpose built THR beta agonist for the treatment of NASH. Two of our drug candidates, ALG-010133 (STOPS) and ALG-000184 (CAM), aimed at the treatment of chronic hepatitis B have already begun Phase 1 clinical trials and we look forward to advancing the remainder of our liver disease portfolio towards clinical development over the coming year.”

Chronic hepatitis B

Antisense oligonucleotide (ASO)

Title: Development of a Best-in-Class HBV ASO, ALG-020572, for the Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B: Potential for Combination with other Anti-HBV Agents

Authors: Jin Hong, et al.

Presentation type: Oral presentation

Summary: Aligos’ ASO candidates for chronic hepatitis B significantly improve upon other ASOs in terms of nonclinical safety. ALG-020572, which targets the open reading frame (ORF) of the small HBsAg, demonstrates excellent in vivo potency and safety profiles in an AAV-HBV mouse efficacy model. ALG-020572 or its unconjugated form demonstrated additive to synergistic activity when combined with other anti-HBV agents in vivo or in vitro.