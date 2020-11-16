Vital Farms to Participate in Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (the “Company) (NASDAQ: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, today announced that Russell Diez-Canseco, Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Dale, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, will present at upcoming virtual investor conferences.



Today, Monday, November 16th, 2020, the Company will host a fireside chat discussion at the Jefferies West Coast Consumer Conference at 11:30 a.m. ET, or 10:30 a.m CT. The discussion can be accessed live at the “Events & Presentations” section of the Vital Farms Investor Relations site at https://investors.vitalfarms.com/investor-relations. The replay will be archived online for 90 days.