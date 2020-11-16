 

Jounce Therapeutics Receives Study May Proceed Letter from US FDA to Initiate Phase 1 Clinical Trial of JTX-8064 Targeting the LILRB2/ILT4 Mechanism

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

-Phase 1 INNATE trial will evaluate JTX-8064 as a monotherapy and in combination with Jounce’s PD-1 inhibitor, JTX-4014-

-On track to begin enrollment by year-end 2020-

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced the company has received a Study May Proceed Letter from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin a Phase 1 trial, named INNATE, for JTX-8064. JTX-8064 is an anti-Leukocyte Immunoglobulin Like Receptor B2 (LILRB2/ILT4) antibody and is the first tumor-associated macrophage candidate from Jounce’s Translational Science Platform. Through the Study May Proceed Letter, the FDA has cleared the original Investigational New Drug (IND) application for JTX-8064. Preclinical data presented at the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s Annual Meeting and the 2019 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting support the development of JTX-8064 as a novel immunotherapy to reprogram immune-suppressive macrophages and enhance anti-tumor immunity.

The Phase 1 INNATE trial will consist of 4 parts:

  • JTX-8064 monotherapy dose escalation in solid tumors
  • JTX-8064 dose escalation in combination with Jounce’s PD-1 inhibitor, JTX-4014, or with pembrolizumab in solid tumors
  • JTX-8064 monotherapy in indication-specific expansion cohorts
  • JTX-8064 + JTX-4014 or pembrolizumab in indication-specific expansion cohorts

“Our INNATE trial represents the first time we are combining two wholly owned Jounce immunotherapies targeting two different immune cells in the tumor microenvironment,” said Elizabeth Trehu, M.D., chief medical officer of Jounce Therapeutics. “We believe that targeting multiple immune cell types including immunosuppressive macrophages in the tumor microenvironment may offer new promise for patients, particularly those with PD-(L)1 inhibitor resistant tumors, where IO therapies have yet to make a substantial impact. Expansion cohorts in INNATE will include PD-(L)1 resistant and sensitive tumor types, and PD-(L)1 naïve and experienced patients. INNATE is designed to advance rapidly to initiation of indication-specific JTX-8064 monotherapy and PD-1 inhibitor combination expansion cohorts, with a goal to establish proof-of-concept as quickly as possible, and we are on track to begin enrollment in INNATE by the end of the year.”

