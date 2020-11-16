Badger Daylighting Ltd. November 2020 Cash Dividend and 2020 Virtual Investor Day

November 20 20 Cash Dividend Badger today announced that the directors of Badger declared a cash dividend for the month of November 2020 of $0.05 per share, which equates to $0.60 per share on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on or about December 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on November 30, 2020.

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Daylighting Ltd. (“Badger”) is pleased to announce its November 2020 cash dividend and 2020 virtual investor day.

Badger expects that the dividend will be an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes and thus qualify for the enhanced gross-up and tax credit regime for certain shareholders.

2020 Virtual Investor Day

Badger is holding a virtual investor day on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. EST. An update on Badger’s operations, short and long-term growth opportunities and financial position will be presented.

Please RSVP and confirm your attendance by registering using the following link: Register for Badger’s 2020 Investor Day. For audio only, the dial in number is 1-833-880-5079 and Conference ID: 2974530. The presentation will be webcast, and available on Badger’s website www.badgerinc.com.

About Badger Daylighting Ltd.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSX:BAD) is North America’s largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger traditionally works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries. The Company’s key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe digging in congested grounds and challenging conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. Badger manufactures its truck-mounted hydrovac units.

For further information:

Paul Vanderberg, President and CEO

Darren Yaworsky, Vice President, Finance and CFO

Jay Bachman, Vice President, Financial Operations and Investor Relations

Badger Daylighting Ltd.

ATCO Centre Ⅱ

Suite 400, 919 – 11th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta T2R 1P3

Telephone (403) 264-8500

Fax (403) 228-9773

