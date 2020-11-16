ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 9-Nov-20 31,695 349.23 11,068,938.35 10-Nov-20 47,092 343.84 16,192,270.57 11-Nov-20 18,178 341.35 6,204,988.86 12-Nov-20 54,000 353.56 19,092,012.66 13-Nov-20 32,348 355.54 11,501,149.93

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

