Siyata Mobile Partners with OnTech Smart Services To Launch Uniden Cellular Signal Booster Installation Program Throughout the United States

Starting this Winter, Siyata’s partnership with OnTech will bring installation services to the full range of Uniden cellular signal boosters throughout every zip code in the U.S., with all the reliability and convenience for which its national leading installation network is known.

Siyata customers will be able to have their Uniden cellular signal booster system professionally installed by an OnTech technician in residential properties, giving them easier access to the crystal-clear phone calls and lightning-fast speeds on which they have come to rely.

OnTech is one of the largest home service providers in the U.S., bringing together a structured workforce of more than 8,000 expert technicians and award-winning customer service to make it easy for everyone to enjoy the benefits of smart technology.



Key Facts:

Customers will be able to purchase installation services from a professionally trained OnTech technician when purchasing any Uniden cellular booster systems.



Each OnTech appointment includes installation services and set up to ensure seamless integration of the booster system into the building.



Consumers across the U.S. can purchase OnTech installation services with same-day and next-day appointments available, depending on location.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata, states, "During this current pandemic, many Americans have transitioned into a work and study-from-home situation, which has driven the need for improved cellular coverage. We believe that for our customers across the U.S. who are struggling to work, study and play due to failing cellular signal strength, this is a real game changer. Our boosters have proven to be life-changing for so many people and now with our OnTech Smart Services partnership, we are removing any remaining hurdles by ensuring that everyone has access to the cellular signal quality they deserve, even those who don’t have the time or ability to do the installation themselves.”