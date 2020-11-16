Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) Engages Anthony L.G. PLLC to Initiate FORM-10 Process to become Fully Reporting, Uplist, and assist with all SEC Legal Matters

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of environmentally beneficial solutions for tree and storm waste disposal, engages Anthony L.G., PLLC to initiate FORM-10 process to become fully reporting, uplist, and assist with all SEC legal matters. This engagement was made shortly after the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing expanded its 2021 mulch contracts with Circle K convenient stores, a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. (OTC: ANCUF) ( “ ANCUF”) .



After completing and posting the Company’s two year audit for years ending December 2018 and 2019 at the end of October, and 3rd quarter ending September 30, 2020 last week, the company is positioned and ready commence the FORM-10 process with its new highly referred firm, Anthony L.G. PLLC.

SGTM’s CEO and Director Tony Raynor states, “We have communicated with many firms since our audit completion to see whom would be best suited for our team, shareholders, and transpire our vision. After communicating with Laura Anthony and doing our due diligence, our team feels more confident then ever on achieving our ultimate goal to be listed on the NASDQ to maximize exposure and greater value.”

Anthony L.G. PLLC, is a comprehensive corporate, securities, and business transactional law firm. With a team of experienced attorneys to ensure that all aspects of corporate legal needs are satisfied whether completing an initial public offering, follow on offering, private placement, merger or acquisition or general business contracts and ongoing corporate maintenance. As the securities industry’s premier corporate and transactional law firm.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (“SGTM”), through its subsidiaries, provides tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, mulch manufacturing, packaging and sales. The Company was established with the objective of providing a solution for the treatment and handling of tree debris that has historically been disposed of in landfills, creating an environmental burden and pressure on disposal sites around the nation. The Company’s solutions are founded in sustainability, based on vertically integrated operations that begin with collecting tree debris through its tree services division and collection sites and then, through its processing division, recycling and using that tree debris as a feedstock that is manufactured into a variety of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products that are packaged and sold to landscapers, installers and garden centers. The Company plans to expand its operations through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and are positioned for rapid growth from the resulting synergistic opportunities identified. The Company’s customers include governmental, residential and commercial clients.