 

Zscaler Goes ‘Beyond Limits’ at Zenith Live 2020

Innovators from Siemens, Cushman & Wakefield, NASA, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, and Many More Join in Conversation with Zscaler’s Executive Leadership

Spotlight on Cybersecurity, Zero Trust, Secure Digital Transformation, and Women in IT

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced virtual Zenith Live 2020 is happening December 8-9 in the Americas, December 9-10 in Europe, and December 15-16 in Asia Pacific. IT leaders and practitioners who are leading the drive to the mobile and cloud-first future will be among those keynoting this year’s event including leaders from Siemens, Hitachi America Ltd., and DB Schenker. The theme of the event is “Beyond Limits” to honor those leading their secure, digital transformation beyond the limits of legacy thinking. For more information and to register for the free virtual event, check out Zenith Live 2020.

“Customer-obsession is a core value at Zscaler, and Zenith Live will feature our customers sharing their journeys in securing digital transformation alongside sessions that deliver practical, hands-on technical training in security,” said Kavitha Marriapan, Executive Vice President, Customer Experience & Transformation at Zscaler. “As the world’s largest security cloud, we have unique insight into the threat landscape. We’re excited to share our findings in conversations with those at the forefront of innovation. Plus, attendees will have a front seat to some big news we’ll be making as a company. Hope to see you there!”

Headliners include IT executives from leading brands:

  • Hanna Hennig, CIO, Siemens AG
  • Mike Towers, CISO, Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company
  • Jody Davids, Former SVP & Global CIO, PepsiCo
  • Markus Sontheimer, CIO & CDO DB Schenker
  • Nicole Darden Ford, VP and CISO, Carrier
  • Rob Franch, CTO, Cushman & Wakefield
  • Vish Narendra, SVP & CIO, Graphic Packaging International
  • Jaya Ramaswamy, SVP & CIO, Hitachi America, Ltd.

The program will feature inspirational thought leaders who will share their unique stories:

  • Captain Scott Kelly, Former Astronaut & Military Fighter Pilot, NASA
  • Andy Greenberg, Technology Journalist & Author of ‘Sandworm’, WIRED

Zenith Live attendees will gain best practices based on real-world examples shared from some of the leading global enterprises. The Zenith Live 2020 program also includes:

  • Voice of the Customer Keynotes
  • Interactive Architecture Workshops
  • Ask-the-Expert Sessions
  • CXO Perspectives Panels
  • Training Tracks

Giving back is a core value at Zscaler and as part of Zenith Live 2020, Zscaler will be partnering with The Global Food Banking Network and Girls Who Code.

To register for the free event and secure your spot, see https://www.zscaler.com/zenithlive.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler, Zscaler Internet Access, and Zscaler Private Access, ZIA and ZPA are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Natalia Wodecki
press@zscaler.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Bill Choi, CFA
ir@zscaler.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f70fecf6-71b2-4271 ... 


