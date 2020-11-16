 

Angus Gold Acquires Additional Property at its Golden Sky Project, Wawa, Ontario

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angus Gold Inc. (TSX-V: GUS | OTC: ANGVF) (“Angus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) with Argo Gold Inc. (“Argo”), pursuant to which Angus will acquire the Macassa Creek, Mishi Lake and Abbie Lake Properties (the “Properties”) from Argo. The Properties are immediately adjacent to the Company’s Golden Sky project in Wawa, Ontario and have seen limited exploration work. Historical results, however, show considerable potential for all three properties to host significant high-grade gold mineralization.

The Macassa Creek and Mishi Lake properties are located along the Mishibishu Deformation Zone and tie on to the western and eastern boundaries of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd’s (“Wesdome”) Mishi Mine property. Numerous historical gold showings occur on both Macassa Creek and Mishi Lake with highlights including 3.2 g/t over 12.3 metres from historical surface trenching and high-grade samples of up to 61.6 g/t gold over 0.55 metres and 26.6 g/t gold over 0.5 metres.

Located approximately eight kilometres north of the Mishibishu Lake Deformation Zone, the Abbie Lake property hosts over 10 kilometres of strike length along the Iron Lake Deformation Zone. The Iron Lake shear is a regional structure that hosts numerous gold showings. Previous work on the Abbie Lake property has identified at least three significant quartz-vein hosted gold systems, returning grab samples of up to 39 g/t gold and drill intersections of up to 16.7 g/t gold over 1.3 metres. Gold has been identified over strike lengths of up to 650 metres along these gold systems.

As the properties are contiguous to the existing Golden Sky project, ongoing exploration programs will be expanded to include the new claims.   Following the acquisition of the Properties, Angus’ consolidated Golden Sky land package will stand at 234 square kilometres.

Figure 1 – The Golden Sky Project Geology Map
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd958606-cfe4-4f0b ...

Under the terms of the Agreement, Argo will receive a cash payment of $100,000 and will be issued 800,000 common shares of Angus (“Common Shares”) at closing in exchange for 100% ownership in the Properties.

The acquisition of the Properties is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Common Shares issuable in connection therewith will be subject to a statutory four month and a day hold period.

