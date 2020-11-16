Retrophin Announces Corporate Name Change to Travere Therapeutics, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retrophin Inc., (NASDAQ: RTRX) today announced that the Company has changed its global corporate name to Travere Therapeutics, Inc. This new name reflects the Company’s steadfast dedication to helping people as they navigate life with rare disease, as well as the forward momentum of its promising pipeline of potential first-in-class therapeutic candidates. In conjunction with the name change, the Company expects to begin trading under the new ticker symbol "TVTX" on the Nasdaq Global Select Market at market open on November 19, 2020.

“Over the last several years we have emboldened a patient-inspired mindset in all aspects of our organization, and championed our mission of identifying, developing and delivering life changing therapies to people living with rare disease,” said Eric Dube, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Travere Therapeutics. “We developed this new name to reflect our commitment to forging new paths with patients to deliver hope and innovation, and to honor our remarkable evolution. As we enter an exciting period of our journey led by the promising future of our pipeline of potential first-in-class therapies, now is the right time to transition to Travere Therapeutics.”

The name Travere (pronounced “truh-veer”) Therapeutics represents the Company’s commitment to being a trusted partner to patients and their communities as they face the ever-changing path of living with rare disease. Its patient-inspired approach is captured in its new tagline, “In rare for life,” which speaks to the Company’s dedication to working with the rare disease community to make a positive impact on the many aspects of patients’ lives, beyond delivering life-changing treatments.

Travere Therapeutics is advancing therapeutic candidates for rare disorders in nephrology, hepatology and metabolism; sponsoring no-cost genetic testing aimed at improving the diagnostic odyssey for children born with cholestasis; partnering with patient advocacy organizations to meet the diverse needs of patients and their families; and ensuring broad access and education for its FDA-approved therapies.