 

Philips continues its top ranking in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.11.2020, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

November 16, 2020

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that it has once again been named as a leading company for sustainability performance in the global 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) list. Philips scored 81 out of 100 points in the DJSI Health Care Equipment & Services industry group, continuing its #2 ranking.

Evaluated across the Governance & Economic, Environmental and Social dimensions of DJSI’s sustainability review, Philips received the maximum scores (100/100) in several categories, including the health outcome contribution, environmental reporting, climate strategy, and social reporting categories.

“Our purpose is to improve the health and well-being of 2 billion people a year by 2025, as we aim to grow Philips responsibly and sustainably,” said Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips. “We continuously challenge ourselves with ambitious environmental, social and governance targets. It is very rewarding that the efforts of our 81,000 employees and partners have once again been recognized by the prestigious Down Jones Sustainable Index. I am proud that we were able to further enhance our performance in many key dimensions, and we have a strong base for further improvement.”

Philips is set to achieve all of the targets of its ‘Healthy people, Sustainable planet’ 2016 - 2020 program. This includes becoming CO2-neutral in its operations and generating 70% of its sales from green products and services with 15% from circular economy solutions. Building on these achievements, Philips recently launched a new framework comprising a comprehensive set of key targets and commitments across all the Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) dimensions. These include a commitment to improving the health and well-being of 2 billion people a year by 2025 through its innovations. Philips also commits to 100% EcoDesign, expanded renewable energy sourcing, and ensuring transparency regarding its tax contribution for all countries it operates in.

Philips holds a top position in the Sustainalytics rankings, and recently took second place in the Wall Street Journal’s 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies in the World. Earlier this year, Philips was awarded the IEEE Spectrum ‘Technology in the Service of Society’ award for its app-based Lumify point-of-care ultrasound solution as the technology having the greatest potential to provide the most overall benefit to humankind.

For further information, please contact:

Ben Zwirs
Philips Global Press Office
Tel.: +31 6 15213446
E-mail: ben.zwirs@philips.com

Derya Guzel
Philips Investor Relations
Tel.: +31 20 59 77055
E-mail: derya.guzel@philips.com

About Royal Philips
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 81,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.


Attachments


Seite 1 von 2
Koninklijke Philips Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Philips continues its top ranking in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices November 16, 2020 Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that it has once again been named as a leading company for sustainability performance in the global 2020 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Arbutus Announces Presentation of Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729 in Chronic ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
CytoDyn Announces Registration of Trademark for VYROLOGIX in Several Countries
Health Canada Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for ...
Arbutus Announces Additional Robust HBsAg Decline Data with AB-729 in Chronic Hepatitis B Subjects
Ferratum publishes 9M 2020 results
K92 Mining Inc Releases Strong 2020 Q3 Financial Results, Including Record Net Cash & Throughput ...
MyoKardia Presents Cardiac Imaging Data from 30-Week EXPLORER-HCM Study of Mavacamten
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Receives a Complete Response Letter from the FDA Regarding ZIMHI
New Maginito Website and Presentation
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
BERENBERG belässt PHILIPS NV auf 'Buy'
09.11.20
UBS belässt PHILIPS NV auf 'Buy'
07.11.20
Four-year results from patient-level meta-analysis confirm safety profile of Philips Stellarex .035” low-dose drug-coated balloon
06.11.20
JPMORGAN belässt PHILIPS NV auf 'Neutral'
06.11.20
Philips presents its performance and value creation trajectory for the 2021-2025 period at its Capital Markets Day
05.11.20
Philips recognized in Gartner’s 2020 Market Guide for Virtual Care Solutions
04.11.20
Philips expands its home care portfolio for COPD patients with first-of-its-kind non-invasive ventilator
26.10.20
Philips empowers medical image access for over 5,000 clinicians in the Region of Southern Denmark
26.10.20
Philips to nominate Mrs. Indra Nooyi as member of the Supervisory Board
23.10.20
Lichtkonzern Signify kommt weiterhin besser durch die Corona-Krise als erwartet