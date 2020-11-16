 

Enphase Energy Joins Forces with MSpectrum to Provide Solar Solutions in the Philippines

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with MSpectrum, a solar energy renewable provider with headquarters in Pasig, Philippines, to distribute Enphase products to residential and commercial installers across the Philippines. The Enphase IQ 7 family of products is expected to be available via MSpectrum starting in the first quarter of 2021.

MSpectrum, the renewable energy division of Manila Electric Company (MERALCO), will distribute the Enphase IQ 7 family of microinverters, which includes IQ 7, IQ 7+, IQ 7A, and IQ 7X, to residential and commercial installers. In addition, the solar systems will be outfitted with Enphase Envoy communications gateways, which connect an Enphase-based solar system to the Enphase Enlighten software monitoring platform and help make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance easy.

“We are proud to provide Enphase Energy seventh-generation microinverters in the Philippines,” said Robert Pereja, chief operating officer of MSpectrum. “This next-generation technology will benefit solar customers through its high performance, flexibility, reliability, and most importantly, safety, due to the rapid shutdown device (RSD) built into Enphase microinverters. We aim to work with Enphase to revolutionize the solar industry in the Philippines and motivate more Filipinos to shift from traditional to renewable sources of energy.”

“Enphase’s track record of quality manufacturing, technology, and credibility were some of the major factors for us to join forces with the company,” said Michael Paul Miranda, managing director, 8AM Engineering Services. “As a solar installer in the Philippines, we are pleased that Enphase microinverters have built-in RSD protection, low voltage AC, a simple installation process, and distributed architecture. We look forward to working with Enphase to bring more solar solutions to the Philippines.”

The IQ 7 family of microinverters leverages Enphase’s unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than an aggregated one million hours of cumulative power-on testing to help ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, and cold. The design is compatible with operating in hot, humid and coastal conditions such as those found in the Philippines.

