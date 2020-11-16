 

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. Announces Agreement to be Acquired by The Home Depot, Inc.

globenewswire
16.11.2020, 14:02  |  89   |   |   

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS), one of the largest wholesale distributors in North America, today announced that The Home Depot, Inc., the world's largest home improvement retailer, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire HD Supply. Under the terms of the agreement, The Home Depot, Inc. has agreed to commence a tender offer, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, to acquire all of the outstanding shares of HD Supply common stock for $56 per share in cash. The Boards of Directors of both The Home Depot, Inc. and HD Supply have unanimously approved the terms of the agreement, and the Board of Directors of HD Supply has resolved to recommend that shareholders accept the offer, once it is commenced. The acquisition is structured as an all-cash tender offer for all outstanding issued common stock of HD Supply followed by a merger in which remaining shares of HD Supply would be converted into the same U.S. dollar per share consideration as in the tender offer. The acquisition is expected to be completed during The Home Depot, Inc.’s fiscal fourth quarter, which ends on January 31, 2021 and is subject to applicable regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

"The Board and I believe the strategic acquisition by The Home Depot, Inc. will create significant benefits for our customers, associates, and shareholders,” stated Joe DeAngelo, Chairman and CEO of HD Supply. “We look forward to working together to deliver the safest, most dependable and innovative customer experience to the living space maintenance professional."

Advisors

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as financial advisors and Jones Day is acting as legal advisor to HD Supply in connection with the transaction.

About The Home Depot, Inc.

The Home Depot, Inc. is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,295 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2019, The Home Depot, Inc. had sales of $110.2 billion and earnings of $11.2 billion. The Company employs more than 400,000 associates. The Home Depot, Inc.'s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

