 

Cidara Therapeutics Named a San Diego Metro Area Top Workplace for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Employee feedback places Cidara among top 20 small companies in the area

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that it has been named a Top Workplace by The San Diego Union-Tribune for the fourth consecutive year. Cidara ranked among the top 20 small companies and was the only listed biotech therapeutics company among all three categories for large, mid-side and small companies in the San Diego Metro Area.

“We are honored to be highlighted as one of the best places to work in the San Diego Metro Area for the fourth consecutive year,” said Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Cidara. “Our commitment to the development of long-acting therapeutics for serious infections has been especially critical this year in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, and our dedicated team is essential to our efforts. We prioritize cultivating a culture that encourages our employees to collaborate, share new ideas and take ownership of their roles in the success of the Company. All members of the Cidara team share this recognition and we will continue to build, sustain and invest in our core values to lead the science of protection.”

Top Workplace lists are based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and connection. According to Energage, 97 percent of Cidara employees participated in the 2020 survey.

The San Diego Union-Tribune published the complete list of 2020 Top Workplaces on Sunday, November 15, 2020. The list of winners is available at: https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/twp/story/2020-11-15/winners-of-t ...

About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara is developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections. The Company’s portfolio is comprised of its lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to antiviral conjugates (AVCs) for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara’s proprietary Cloudbreak antiviral platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
(212) 915-2578
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com 

MEDIA CONTACT:
Karen O’Shea, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
(929) 469-3860
koshea@lifescicomms.com 


