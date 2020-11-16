 

CRISPR Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

ZUG, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate virtually in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://crisprtx.gcs-web.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 14 days following the presentation.

About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with leading companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

Investor Contact:
Susan Kim
+1-617-307-7503
susan.kim@crisprtx.com

Media Contact:
Rachel Eides
WCG on behalf of CRISPR
+1-617-337-4167
reides@wcgworld.com


