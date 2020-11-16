Chiasma to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its delivery platform technology to develop and commercialize oral therapies to improve the lives of patients with rare diseases on burdensome and painful injections, today announced that management will be participating in the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference, which is being held November 17-19. Details of the presentation are as follows:



Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020 Time: 2:55pm ET Format: Fireside chat

A live audio webcast of the Jefferies fireside chat will be available in the News and Investors section of Chiasma’s website at www.chiasma.com. A replay will be available for 90 days.