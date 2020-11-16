 

Chiasma to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its delivery platform technology to develop and commercialize oral therapies to improve the lives of patients with rare diseases on burdensome and painful injections, today announced that management will be participating in the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference, which is being held November 17-19. Details of the presentation are as follows:

Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020
Time: 2:55pm ET
Format: Fireside chat

A live audio webcast of the Jefferies fireside chat will be available in the News and Investors section of Chiasma’s website at www.chiasma.com. A replay will be available for 90 days.

About Chiasma
Chiasma is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing oral therapies to improve the lives of patients who face challenges associated with their existing treatments for rare and serious chronic diseases. Employing its Transient Permeability Enhancer (TPE) technology platform, Chiasma seeks to develop oral medications that are currently available only as injections. On June 26, 2020, Chiasma received FDA approval of MYCAPSSA for long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide. MYCAPSSA, the first and only oral somatostatin analog approved by the FDA, is available for commercial sale in the United States. Chiasma is headquartered in Needham, MA with a wholly owned subsidiary in Israel. MYCAPSSA, TPE and CHIASMA are registered trademarks of Chiasma. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.chiasma.com.

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications:
Ashley Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
617-430-7577
arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations:
Patrick Bursey
LifeSci Communications
646-876-4932
pbursey@lifescicomms.com

 


