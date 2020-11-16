Business Analytics Software Market to Garner $120.27 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 10.5% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

- Rise in adoption of business analytics software by several organizations and surge in awareness regarding numerous benefits offered by business analytics solutions have boosted the growth of the global business analytics software market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Business Analytics Software Market by Component (Software and Service), Deployment Model (On-demand/Cloud and On-premise), Application (Customer Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Pricing Analytics, Risk & Credit Analytics, and Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (IT & Telecom, Retail & E-commerce, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Government, Education, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027". As per the report, the global business analytics software industry garnered $53.68 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $120.27 billion by 2027, generating a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2027.