 

Business Analytics Software Market to Garner $120.27 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 10.5% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

- Rise in adoption of business analytics software by several organizations and surge in awareness regarding numerous benefits offered by business analytics solutions have boosted the growth of the global business analytics software market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Business Analytics Software Market by Component (Software and Service), Deployment Model (On-demand/Cloud and On-premise), Application (Customer Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Pricing Analytics, Risk & Credit Analytics, and Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (IT & Telecom, Retail & E-commerce, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Government, Education, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027". As per the report, the global business analytics software industry garnered $53.68 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $120.27 billion by 2027, generating a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in adoption by several organizations, increase in demand for cloud-based business analytics software among SMEs, and surge in awareness regarding numerous benefits offered by business analytics solutions have boosted the growth of the global business analytics software market. However, high implementation cost and lack of skilled workforce hamper the market. On the contrary, emerging trends such as social media analytics and rise in need to gain insights for business planning are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Business Analytics Software Market:

  • The demand for business analytics software has increased due to rise in adoption of work-from-home culture across the globe.
  • The adoption of cloud technologies has increased to help customers across every industry to combat the pandemic.
  • The adoption of big data has increased since the Covid-19 outbreak by healthcare companies to fight against the pandemic and predict situations such as these before they occur.

