Baxter Publishes Its First Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Index and Celebrates Continued Inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI)
Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, today published its first Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) index, a voluntary public disclosure that provides transparent and relevant corporate responsibility information to investors and other key stakeholders. This reporting milestone comes as Baxter is again named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), both DJSI World and DJSI North America, recognizing the company’s leading sustainability efforts. Baxter has proudly been included in the DJSI World and DJSI North America each year since they launched, in 1999 and 2005, respectively.
“As we strive to address the environmental, social and governance issues that matter most to our stakeholders, transparency is key—and has been a cornerstone of our work for decades,” said José (Joe) E. Almeida, chairman and chief executive officer. “This includes demonstrating the connection between our corporate responsibility initiatives and our business priorities. We are proud of the increasing sophistication of our sustainability efforts and will continue to evolve and broaden our disclosures to best meet stakeholder interests and needs.”
Baxter’s Inaugural Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Index
Businesses, shareholders and stakeholders at large acknowledge that sustainability factors can affect a company’s long-term financial performance. SASB provides industry-specific metrics for sustainability topics, giving companies a platform to share relevant, standardized and easily accessible information incorporating responses to all or some of the applicable metrics. Baxter’s first index aligns with SASB’s Medical Equipment and Supplies Sustainability Accounting Standard and provides information on five topics: Affordability and Pricing, Product Safety, Ethical Marketing, Product Design and Lifecycle Management, and Supply Chain Management. Moving forward, Baxter expects to include a SASB index in the company’s annual Corporate Responsibility Report.
Continued Leadership in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI)
The DJSI evaluate leading sustainability-driven companies on the performance of their economic, environmental and social efforts, enabling investors to integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios and serving as globally recognized designations of the most sustainable companies. In the recently announced 2020 lists, Baxter scored in the top four percent of companies assessed within the health care equipment and supplies industry, with leading performance in environmental reporting, marketing practices, materiality, policy influence and social reporting.
0 Kommentare