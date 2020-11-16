Baxter Publishes Its First Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Index and Celebrates Continued Inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, today published its first Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) index, a voluntary public disclosure that provides transparent and relevant corporate responsibility information to investors and other key stakeholders. This reporting milestone comes as Baxter is again named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), both DJSI World and DJSI North America, recognizing the company’s leading sustainability efforts. Baxter has proudly been included in the DJSI World and DJSI North America each year since they launched, in 1999 and 2005, respectively.

“As we strive to address the environmental, social and governance issues that matter most to our stakeholders, transparency is key—and has been a cornerstone of our work for decades,” said José (Joe) E. Almeida, chairman and chief executive officer. “This includes demonstrating the connection between our corporate responsibility initiatives and our business priorities. We are proud of the increasing sophistication of our sustainability efforts and will continue to evolve and broaden our disclosures to best meet stakeholder interests and needs.”