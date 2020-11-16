Exagen and GSK partner for 4th straight year, driving greater awareness of challenges facing lupus diagnosis and management

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention, today announced that it has extended its collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), one of the world’s leading healthcare companies, to raise awareness of the importance of timely diagnosis of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), the most common and severe form of lupus. At the center of the program are the proprietary AVISE laboratory tests, which can facilitate early diagnosis and management of SLE, a complex, incurable autoimmune disease. The details of the agreement are confidential.



This extension follows a similar one-year extension that Exagen and GSK entered into last year, and will continue to support the shared goal of helping SLE patients shorten the time to their diagnosis, which is nearly six years on average, and to facilitate improved patient outcomes.