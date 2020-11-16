 

Exagen and GSK partner for 4th straight year, driving greater awareness of challenges facing lupus diagnosis and management

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention, today announced that it has extended its collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), one of the world’s leading healthcare companies, to raise awareness of the importance of timely diagnosis of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), the most common and severe form of lupus. At the center of the program are the proprietary AVISE laboratory tests, which can facilitate early diagnosis and management of SLE, a complex, incurable autoimmune disease. The details of the agreement are confidential.

This extension follows a similar one-year extension that Exagen and GSK entered into last year, and will continue to support the shared goal of helping SLE patients shorten the time to their diagnosis, which is nearly six years on average, and to facilitate improved patient outcomes.

Ron Rocca, President and CEO of Exagen shared, “We’re pleased to continue working with GSK, which demonstrates our ability to collaborate with major pharmaceutical companies in a shared commitment to improve patients’ lives. Having access to advanced test result data such as the AVISE tests can support diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of challenging conditions like SLE.”

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE brand. Several of these products are based on our proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs, technology. CB-CAPs assess the activation of the complement system, a biological pathway implicated in systemic lupus erythematosus, or SLE. Exagen’s goal is to enable rheumatologists to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including SLE and rheumatoid arthritis, or RA. Exagen’s model of integrating testing products and therapeutics positions Exagen to offer targeted solutions to rheumatologists and, ultimately, better serve patients. For more information, please visit www.Exagen.com.

