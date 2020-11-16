 

Electronic Ceramics Market to Garner $16.6 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 5.1% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.11.2020   

Increasing demand from the major end-users and the emergence of novel technologies that demand more electroceramics drive the growth of the global electronic ceramics market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Electronic Ceramics Market by Material (Alumina, Zirconia, Silica, and Others), Application (Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors, Power Distribution Devices, and Others), and End-User (Electronics, Automobile, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". As per the report, the global electronic ceramics industry was pegged at $11.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $16.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Major determinant of the market growth

Increase in demand from the major end-users and the emergence of novel technologies that demand more electroceramics drive the growth of the global electronic ceramics market. However, high investment for fabrication and integration hampers the market growth. On the contrary, the development of ceramic solid-state battery technology is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8082

Covid-19 scenario:

  • China is the major supplier of electronics. The abrupt shutdown of operations due to the Covid-19 outbreak hampered the entire electronic ecosystem.
  • The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the supply chain and created a shortage of raw materials.
  • The pandemic hampered smartphone sales in the first quarter of 2020 and major smartphone companies had to make contingency plans for the future.
  • However, as organizations adopted work from home culture, the demand for wireless networks and consumer electronics such as laptops and smartphones has been increased.

The alumina segment held the lion's share

By material, the alumina segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for around two-fifths of the global electronic ceramics market, as it is used for thick-film and thin-film ceramic substrates. However, the silica segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, due to rise in demand for miniaturized electronic components such as capacitors for avionics, automotive systems, aerospace, and military applications.

