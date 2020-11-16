Electronic Ceramics Market to Garner $16.6 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 5.1% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Increasing demand from the major end-users and the emergence of novel technologies that demand more electroceramics drive the growth of the global electronic ceramics market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Electronic Ceramics Market by Material (Alumina, Zirconia, Silica, and Others), Application (Capacitors, Data Storage Devices, Optoelectronic Devices, Actuators & Sensors, Power Distribution Devices, and Others), and End-User (Electronics, Automobile, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". As per the report, the global electronic ceramics industry was pegged at $11.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $16.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.