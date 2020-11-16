 

Myomo Introduces MyoGames

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company offering increased functionality for individuals suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, announced today the availability of MyoGames by Lusio, a video game platform designed to augment training and rehabilitation for MyoPro users, while being fun. MyoGames enables users to play video games by actively engaging their paralyzed or weakened arm or hand with the MyoPro. The first game, basketball, is available immediately with other titles to follow.

MyoGames was developed in collaboration with Lusio Technology Pty Ltd, a game developer focused on the rehabilitation market and based in New South Wales, Australia.

Jon Naft, Myomo’s Vice President and General Manager International, said, “The games complement our existing therapeutic protocol. This increase in training is expected to help a new MyoPro recipient to be more proficient with activities of daily living. MyoGames is intended to give users of all ages something new and captivating to pursue with their device as they master it. In addition, the repetitive motion required for a game like basketball is the foundation of neurological rehabilitation and may accelerate neuro recovery.”

Shiven Ruparel, Myomo’s Director of Product Management explained, “The vision for MyoGames is to be a gaming platform with a library of games available that all lead to the same two goals - accelerate the rehabilitation of users and improve their ability to perform everyday functional tasks. The first game, basketball, will be distributed as part of the MyoPro package at no additional cost and subsequent games will be available on a monthly subscription basis. In addition to being a new revenue stream, MyoGames is intended to make practice with a MyoPro more engaging, which is expected to increase a patient’s probability of achieving a better outcome. Better outcomes are expected to add to our clinical data for medical and insurance reimbursement purposes, which may lead to increased patient access for the MyoPro. It’s a win-win.”

MyoGames is designed to complement the MyoCare program introduced in July. MyoCare offers new MyoPro users a personal coach and a series of training videos to help them maximize the benefits of their device.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device that, sensing a patient’s own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual’s ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.

