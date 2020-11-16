 

Wells Fargo Quantitative Prime Services Offers HPR Trading Platform to Clients

Wells Fargo Corporate & Investment Banking, a division of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC), announced today that its Quantitative Prime Services division has partnered with HPR, a leading financial technology player in electronic trading, to provide an elite next-generation trading platform for clients.

John Leone, Head of Quantitative Strategy at Wells Fargo Corporate and Investment Banking (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Through its collaborative partnership with HPR, Wells Fargo will provide custom trading solutions to its clients that are engineered on HPR products. In addition to launching its HPR engineered trading platform, Wells Fargo plans to offer clients access to additional HPR products, more details of which will be shared at a later date.

“HPR’s scale service architecture provides the flexibility to access solutions across the latency spectrum,” said Anthony D. Amicangioli, HPR Founder and CEO. “Wells Fargo understands the future of electronic trading and we are excited to partner with them to provide highly differentiated services on our unified Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) architecture.”

Wells Fargo’s Quantitative Prime Services and Quantitative Execution Desk provides an all-inclusive relationship management model and in-house quantitative expertise to provide customized execution and financing facilities across all fund sizes and quantitative strategies. Wells Fargo combines creditworthiness and balance sheet strength with leading-edge technologies to engineer custom solutions for firms across the quantitative spectrum.

“Through our collaborative partnership with HPR, our clients will have the opportunity to deploy market-aware network hardware, advanced data delivery systems, latency management solutions and trade surveillance platforms,” said John Leone, Managing Director, Head of Quantitative Strategy at Wells Fargo Corporate and Investment Banking. “HPR is the gold standard in risk gateways and at-trade risk management, and we’re pleased that HPR will soon launch an additional suite of products which will raise all components of the trading stack.”

Disclaimer

