ePlus Publishes Study Highlighting Prevalence of Data Center, Cloud, and Security Challenges in the Wake of COVID-19

The report, titled Navigating Disruption, is a Special Report compiled by ePlus to quantify the technology impact of COVID-19 and provide guidance around how IT organizations can be agile and prepared for the future. The report is based on a survey of 135 technology professionals from customer organizations across multiple industries and was designed to provide insight into the most significant technology challenges companies are facing as a result of the changes brought on by the pandemic.

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced that data center capacity constraints, increased cloud spend, and security concerns lead the list of organizational challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recently released study conducted by ePlus.

According to the report, organizations struggle with data center capacity for several reasons. Nearly one-third (30%) of capacity issues were caused by the expanded requirements for new services, such as virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI). Another sixteen percent (16%) of struggles were tied to supply chain problems and the inability to acquire new infrastructure.

The survey revealed the strain on data center capacity and the need for new services had a direct impact on cloud spending. Within the first 90 days of the pandemic, a quarter (25%) of the organizations experienced an increase in cloud spending. And almost one in ten (9.9%) saw their cloud spend jump by more than 20%.

Security is also a concern for many. Only thirty-nine percent (39%) of organizations are “very confident” in their security controls, according to the report, with 57% saying they are only “somewhat confident.”

“While organizations expeditiously adjust to the pandemic, an unexpected disruption of this magnitude presents new challenges to implement technology solutions that are effective, affordable and sustainable,” said Darren Raiguel, COO and president of ePlus Technology. “The survey results clearly show that many organizations are still feeling a strain on resources, operations, and budgets. They’ll need to remain nimble and identify cost-effective solutions to meet future challenges in key areas such as cloud, security and collaboration. ePlus is ready and able to assist.”