Radius Global Infrastructure Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

“Our business continues to thrive, despite the broader challenges presented by the global health care crisis. Revenue and gross profit increased to $17.9 million and $17.7 million, respectively, for the third quarter, bringing our Annualized In Place Rents to $68.9 million as of September 30, 2020. Our stable portfolio of cash flow streams provides a compelling balance of yield and growth generated by leases for essential telecom infrastructure, and we are well positioned to continue our global growth with significant cash availability,” commented Bill Berkman, Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) (“Radius” or the “Company”), one of the largest global owners and acquirors of primarily triple net real property interests and contractual rights underlying wireless communications cell sites and other essential digital infrastructure in 19 countries, today reported results for the third quarter of 2020.

As this represents the initial quarterly reporting cycle for Radius as a Nasdaq-listed company, we refer you to the GAAP financial disclosure and reconciliations to non-GAAP financial measurement set forth below and in the Company’s Form 10-Q. The Company pays for its acquisitions of real property interests either with a one-time payment at the time of acquisition or, in a limited number of instances, with a combination of upfront payments and future contractually committed payments over a period of time, in each case pursuant to the individual acquisition agreement. In our consolidated statements of cash flows, the one-time and upfront cash payments are reported as Investments in Real Property Interests and related Intangible Assets. The total cash spent and the commitment for future payments in any given period for the acquisition of real property interests adjusted for changes in foreign currency is our Acquisition Capex. Acquisition Capex is a non-GAAP metric, albeit one the Company believes is valuable to readers of the Company’s financial statements. Please refer to the table below for a full reconciliation of Acquisition Capex.

QUARTERLY RESULTS

Revenue increased 28% to $17.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to revenue of $14.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Gross Profit increased 26% to $17.7 million in the 2020 three-month period when compared to revenue of $14.0 million in the corresponding 2019 three month period.

YEAR TO DATE RESULTS

Revenue increased 21% to $49.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to revenue of $40.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Gross Profit increased 20% to $49.2 million in the 2020 nine-month period when compared to revenue of $40.8 million in the corresponding 2019 nine-month period.

Annualized in Place Rents increased to $68.9 million as of September 30, 2020, an increase of 21% over the September 30, 2019 Annualized In Place Rents of $57.0 million.

Investments in Real Property Interests and related intangibles was $77.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of 59% over the prior period.

Acquisition Capex deployed by the company was $102.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $60.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of 69%.

FINANCING TRANSACTIONS

The Company added approximately $157 million of USD equivalents in the quarter through the issuance of 10-year, fixed rate, interest only secured notes under its existing international debt facility. Approximately $75 million of the debt was issued in Euros at a fixed rate of 3%, and 55 million of the debt was issued in GPB at a fixed rate of 3.9%.

Attachment: Financial statement tables and non-GAAP reconciliations

About the Company

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., through its subsidiary AP Wireless ("APW"), is a multinational owner of a growing, diversified portfolio of triple-net ground, rooftop and other critical communications properties leased to wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure. APW's proven lease origination engine drives highly attractive yields on capital invested. The Company is also expanding into other digital infrastructure segments and has a broad pipeline of proprietary and non-proprietary acquisitions, investments, and build-to-suit opportunities.

AP Wireless, previously a portfolio company of Associated Partners, LP, was acquired on February 10, 2020 by Landscape Acquisition Holdings Limited, a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), then domiciled in the British Virgin Islands and publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange. At the time of the transaction, the Company changed its name to Digital Landscape Group, Inc., and was subsequently relisted on the London Stock Exchange on April 1, 2020. On October 2, 2020, the Company re-domiciled in Delaware and changed its name to Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., and on October 5, 2020 the Company’s Class A Common Stock commenced trading on the NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker symbol RADI.

For further information see https://www.radiusglobal.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND DISCLAIMERS

RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Successor Predecessor Three months

ended

September 30,

2020 Period from

February 10,

2020 to

September 30,

2020 Period from

January 1,

2020 to

February 9,

2020 Three months

ended

September 30,

2019 Nine months

ended

September 30,

2019 Revenue $ 17,861 $ 42,797 $ 6,836 $ 14,002 $ 40,939 Cost of service 200 375 34 14 88 Gross profit 17,661 42,422 6,802 13,988 40,851 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 14,231 42,915 4,344 7,764 23,562 Share-based compensation 4,072 79,173 — — — Management incentive plan — — — — 765 Amortization and depreciation 11,683 30,512 2,584 5,064 14,273 Impairment - decommission of cell sites 1,462 2,059 530 122 1,327 Total operating expenses 31,448 154,659 7,458 12,950 39,927 Operating income (loss) (13,787 ) (112,237 ) (656 ) 1,038 924 Other income (expense): Realized and unrealized (loss) gain on foreign currency debt (18,138 ) (17,408 ) 11,500 11,668 13,508 Interest expense, net (7,499 ) (16,821 ) (3,623 ) (8,248 ) (23,820 ) Other income (expense), net 987 1,362 (277 ) (2,031 ) (2,436 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt — 1,264 — — — Total other income (expense), net (24,650 ) (31,603 ) 7,600 1,389 (12,748 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense (38,437 ) (143,840 ) 6,944 2,427 (11,824 ) Income tax expense 3,455 4,884 767 1,284 2,233 Net income (loss) (41,892 ) (148,724 ) $ 6,177 $ 1,143 $ (14,057 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (3,373 ) (6,347 ) Net loss attributable to Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. ordinary shareholders $ (38,519 ) $ (142,377 ) Loss per ordinary share: Basic and diluted $ (0.66 ) $ (2.44 ) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 58,425,000 58,425,000

RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Successor Predecessor September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 169,135 $ 62,892 Restricted cash 1,727 1,140 Trade receivables, net 4,935 7,578 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,994 9,199 Total current assets 187,791 80,809 Real property interests, net: Right-of-use assets - finance leases, net 201,197 80,498 Cell site leasehold interests, net 760,381 346,662 Real property interests, net 961,578 427,160 Intangible assets, net 5,134 2,848 Property and equipment, net 613 1,095 Goodwill 89,164 — Deferred tax asset — 991 Restricted cash, long-term 153,065 14,014 Other long-term assets 5,735 5,892 Total assets $ 1,403,080 $ 532,809 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity/Members’ Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 30,282 $ 22,786 Rent received in advance 17,008 13,856 Finance lease liabilities, current 8,032 5,749 Cell site leasehold interest liabilities, current 5,521 8,379 Current portion of long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs — 48,884 Total current liabilities 60,843 99,654 Finance lease liabilities 22,142 10,451 Cell site leasehold interest liabilities 10,269 8,462 Long-term debt, net of debt discount and deferred financing costs 695,308 524,047 Deferred tax liability 58,121 — Other long-term liabilities 7,267 5,531 Total liabilities 853,950 648,145 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity/Members’ deficit: Series A Founder Preferred Shares (Successor), no par value; 1,600,000 shares authorized; 1,600,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 — — Series B Founder Preferred Shares (Successor), no par value; 1,386,033 shares authorized; 1,386,033 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 — — Ordinary Shares (Successor), no par value; 1,590,000,000 shares authorized; 58,425,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 — — Class B Shares (Successor), no par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 11,414,030 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 — — Class A units (Predecessor) — 33,672 Common units (Predecessor) — 85,347 Additional paid-in capital (Successor) 669,707 — Members’ accumulated deficit (Predecessor) — (208,883 ) Members’ accumulated other comprehensive loss (Predecessor) — (25,472 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (Successor) (4,900 ) — Accumulated deficit (Successor) (173,523 ) — Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc./members’ deficit 491,284 (115,336 ) Noncontrolling interest 57,846 — Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity/members' deficit $ 1,403,080 $ 532,809

RADIUS GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Successor Predecessor Period from

February 10,

2020 to

September 30,

2020 Period from

January 1,

2020 to

February 9,

2020 Nine months

ended

September 30,

2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (148,724 ) $ 6,177 $ (14,057 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization and depreciation 30,512 2,584 14,273 Amortization of finance lease and cell site leasehold interest liabilities discount 1,157 213 1,557 Impairment – decommission of cell sites 2,059 530 1,327 Realized and unrealized gain on foreign currency debt 17,408 (11,500 ) (13,508 ) Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 80 280 1,985 Provision for bad debt expense 238 26 565 Share-based compensation 79,173 — — Deferred income taxes 2,123 339 — Gain on extinguishment of debt (1,264 ) — — Change in assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net 2,463 (682 ) (892 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (740 ) 935 (682 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities (16,199 ) (4,605 ) 1,442 Rent received in advance 922 2,251 773 Net cash used in operating activities (30,792 ) (3,452 ) (7,217 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid in APW Acquisition, net of cash acquired (277,065 ) — — Investments in real property interests and related intangible assets (72,823 ) (5,064 ) (49,256 ) Advances on note receivable (2,500 ) (17,500 ) — Payments received on note receivable 20,000 — — Purchases of property and equipment (296 ) (40 ) (163 ) Net cash used in investing activities (332,685 ) (22,604 ) (49,419 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under the Facility Agreement 160,475 — 18,600 Repayments of the Loan Agreement (48,025 ) (250 ) (500 ) Debt issuance costs (3,692 ) — (610 ) Repayments of finance lease and cell site leasehold interest liabilities (9,003 ) (3,149 ) (10,485 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 99,755 (3,399 ) 7,005 Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (263,721 ) (29,455 ) (49,631 ) Effect of change in foreign currency exchange rates on cash and restricted cash (980 ) (232 ) 1,159 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 588,628 78,046 101,414 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 323,927 $ 48,359 $ 52,942 Supplemental disclosure of cash and non-cash transactions: Cash paid for interest $ 15,039 $ 4,684 $ 19,117 Cash paid for income taxes $ 2,222 $ 1,112 $ 895

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We identify certain additional financial measures not defined by GAAP that provide supplemental information we believe is useful to analysts and investors to evaluate our financial performance and ongoing results of operations, when considered alongside other GAAP measures such as net income, operating income, gross profit and net cash provided by operating activities. These non-GAAP measures exclude the financial impact of items management does not consider in assessing our ongoing operating performance, and thereby facilitate review of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before net interest expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by taking EBITDA and further adjusting for management incentive plan expense, non-cash impairment—decommission of cell sites expense, realized and unrealized gains and losses on foreign currency debt, unrealized foreign exchange gains/losses associated with intercompany account balances denominated in a currency other than the functional currency, nonrecurring expenses incurred in connection with the Domestication, and severance costs included in selling, general and administrative expenses. Management believes the presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides valuable additional information for users of the financial statements in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. Each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA has important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income, therefore the calculation of these financial measures may be different from the calculations used by other companies and comparability may therefore be limited. You should not consider EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA or any of our other non-GAAP financial measures as an alternative or substitute for our results.

The following are reconciliations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP measure:

Successor Predecessor (in thousands) Period from

February 10 –

September 30,

2020 Period from

January 1 –

February 9,

2020 Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2019 (unaudited) Net income (loss) $ (148,724 ) $ 6,177 $ (14,057 ) Amortization and depreciation 30,512 2,584 14,273 Interest expense, net 16,821 3,623 23,820 Income tax expense 4,884 767 2,233 EBITDA (96,507 ) 13,151 26,269 Impairment—decommission of cell sites 2,059 530 1,327 Realized/unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency debt 17,408 (11,500 ) (13,508 ) Share-based compensation expense 79,173 — — Management incentive plan expense — — 765 Non-cash foreign currency adjustments 750 523 2,062 Nonrecurring domestication and public company registration expenses 7,848 — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,731 $ 2,704 $ 16,915

Acquisition Capex

Acquisition Capex is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company’s payments for its acquisitions of real property interests consist of either a one-time payment upon the acquisition or up-front payments with contractually committed payments made over a period of time, pursuant to each cell site leasehold interest agreement. In all cases, the Company contractually acquires all rights associated with the underlying revenue-producing assets upon entering into the agreement to purchase the real property interest and records the related assets in the period of acquisition. Acquisition Capex therefore represents the total cash spent and committed to be spent for the Company’s acquisitions of revenue-producing assets during the period measured. Management believes the presentation of Acquisition Capex provides valuable additional information for users of the financial statements in assessing our financial performance and growth, as it is a comprehensive measure of our investments in the revenue-producing assets that we acquire in a given period. Acquisition Capex has important limitations as an analytical tool, because it excludes certain fixed and variable costs related to our selling and marketing activities included in selling, general and administrative expenses in the consolidated statements of operations, including corporate overhead expenses. Further, this financial measure may be different from calculations used by other companies and comparability may therefore be limited. You should not consider Acquisition Capex or any of the other non-GAAP measures we utilize as an alternative or substitute for our results.

The following is a reconciliation of Acquisition Capex to the amounts included as an investing cash flow in our consolidated statements of cash flows for investments in real property interests and related intangible assets, the most comparable GAAP measure, which generally represents up-front payments made in connection the acquisition of these assets during the period. The primary adjustment to the comparable GAAP measure is “committed contractual payments for investments in real property interests and intangible assets”, which represents the total amount of future payments that we were contractually committed to make in connection with our acquisitions of real property interests and intangible assets that occurred during the period. Additionally, foreign exchange translation adjustments impact the determination of Acquisition Capex.

Successor Predecessor (in thousands) Period from

February 10 –

September 30,

2020 Period from

January 1 –

February 9,

2020 Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2019 (unaudited) Investments in real property interests and related intangible assets $ 72,823 $ 5,064 $ 49,256 Committed contractual payments for investments in real property interests and intangible assets 21,950 1,533 14,098 Foreign exchange translation impacts and other 1,220 (262 ) (2,699 ) Acquisition Capex $ 95,993 $ 6,335 $ 60,655

Annualized In-Place Rents

Annualized in-place rents is a non-GAAP measure that measures performance based on annualized contractual revenue from the rents expected to be collected on leases owned and acquired (“in place”) as of the measurement date. Annualized in-place rents is calculated using the implied monthly revenue from all revenue producing leases that are in place as of the measurement date multiplied by twelve. Implied monthly revenue for each lease is calculated based on the most recent rental payment made under such lease. Management believes the presentation of annualized in-place rents provides valuable additional information for users of the financial statements in assessing our financial performance and growth. In particular, management believes the presentation of annualized in-place rents provides a measurement at the applicable point of time as opposed to revenue, which is recorded in the applicable period on revenue-producing assets in place as they are acquired. Annualized in-place rents has important limitations as an analytical tool because it is calculated at a particular moment in time, the measurement date, but implies an annualized amount of contractual revenue. As a result, following the measurement date, among other things, the underlying leases used in calculating the annualized in-place rents financial measure may be terminated, new leases may be acquired, or the contractual rents payable under such leases may not be collected. In these respects, among others, annualized in-place rents differs from “revenue”, which is the closest comparable GAAP measure and which represents all revenues (contractual or otherwise) earned over the applicable period. Revenue is recorded as earned over the period in which the lessee is given control over the use of the wireless communication sites and recorded over the term of the lease. You should not consider annualized in-place rents or any of the other non-GAAP measures we utilize as an alternative or substitute for our results. The following is a comparison of annualized in-place rents to revenue, the most comparable GAAP measure:

(in thousands) 2020 2019 Revenue for year ended December 31 $ 55,706 Annualized in-place rents as of December 31 $ 62,095 Annualized in-place rents as of September 30 $ 68,858 $ 57,016

