 

8x8 Named A Challenger in the New 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant For Contact Center As A Service

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 14:30  |  18   |   |   

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced it has been named a Challenger in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service1.

“We are proud that Gartner has recognized our progress in strengthening the four pillars of great customer service on a global scale. We believe that our placement as a Challenger in this new worldwide Magic Quadrant validates our unique single-platform approach to contact center innovation,” said Vik Verma, Chief Executive Officer at 8x8, Inc. “Throughout the world, we are helping organizations of all sizes achieve measurable improvements in key contact center and overall business and operational metrics. What’s more, the new remote work imperative has proven that our intelligent, collaborative and single platform approach to agent, employee and customer engagement is unparalleled for customer retention, accelerated growth and maximum revenue realization.”

8x8 customers on Gartner Peer Insights indicate that 8x8 Contact Center has very positive reviews with an overall rating of 4.9 out of 5 in the Contact Center as a Service, North America market based on 11 reviews, as of November 13, 2020.

8x8 Contact Center, as part of the 8x8 Open Communications Platform, is a complete solution that dramatically boosts agent engagement, collaboration, and operational effectiveness for customer success. Available standalone or as part of 8x8 X Series, it includes Automatic Call Distribution (ACD), Intelligent Voice Response (IVR), digital channels, outbound dialer, reporting, customer experience analytics, quality management, speech analytics, customer surveys and knowledgebase, all delivered on one unified, secure and reliable platform featuring single sign-on and centralized administration. Pre-built CRM integrations make it easy for agents to access and view customer data. Expanded Workforce Management (WFM) options allow customers to continue using existing WFM tools (including hosted and on-premises) with an integrated, single-vendor and billing model approach.

The 8x8 Open Communications Platform uniquely brings together essential digital workplace elements, combining contact center with high-quality global voice, team chat, meetings and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) in a single solution, fueled by shared intelligent communications services like AI-driven expert routing and predictive analytics. The 8x8 Open Communications Platform accelerates digital transformation initiatives and strengthens business responsiveness and resilience by providing secure, scalable, and extensible capabilities that are required for organizations to create unique employee and customer experiences at scale.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

8x8 Named A Challenger in the New 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant For Contact Center As A Service 8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced it has been named a Challenger in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service1. “We are proud that Gartner has recognized our progress in …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nikola Corporation and Encourages ...
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Moderna Announces Longer Shelf Life for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate at Refrigerated Temperatures
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”) R&D Update
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by American ...
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS: Trading suspension
Total and CMA CGM Complete World’s Largest Liquefied Natural Gas Bunkering Operation at Port of ...
Atara Biotherapeutics to Present New Open-Label Extension Data, Including 15-Month Safety and ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity