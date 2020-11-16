8x8 Named A Challenger in the New 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant For Contact Center As A Service

“We are proud that Gartner has recognized our progress in strengthening the four pillars of great customer service on a global scale. We believe that our placement as a Challenger in this new worldwide Magic Quadrant validates our unique single-platform approach to contact center innovation,” said Vik Verma, Chief Executive Officer at 8x8, Inc. “Throughout the world, we are helping organizations of all sizes achieve measurable improvements in key contact center and overall business and operational metrics. What’s more, the new remote work imperative has proven that our intelligent, collaborative and single platform approach to agent, employee and customer engagement is unparalleled for customer retention, accelerated growth and maximum revenue realization.”

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced it has been named a Challenger in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service 1 .

8x8 customers on Gartner Peer Insights indicate that 8x8 Contact Center has very positive reviews with an overall rating of 4.9 out of 5 in the Contact Center as a Service, North America market based on 11 reviews, as of November 13, 2020.

8x8 Contact Center, as part of the 8x8 Open Communications Platform, is a complete solution that dramatically boosts agent engagement, collaboration, and operational effectiveness for customer success. Available standalone or as part of 8x8 X Series, it includes Automatic Call Distribution (ACD), Intelligent Voice Response (IVR), digital channels, outbound dialer, reporting, customer experience analytics, quality management, speech analytics, customer surveys and knowledgebase, all delivered on one unified, secure and reliable platform featuring single sign-on and centralized administration. Pre-built CRM integrations make it easy for agents to access and view customer data. Expanded Workforce Management (WFM) options allow customers to continue using existing WFM tools (including hosted and on-premises) with an integrated, single-vendor and billing model approach.

The 8x8 Open Communications Platform uniquely brings together essential digital workplace elements, combining contact center with high-quality global voice, team chat, meetings and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) in a single solution, fueled by shared intelligent communications services like AI-driven expert routing and predictive analytics. The 8x8 Open Communications Platform accelerates digital transformation initiatives and strengthens business responsiveness and resilience by providing secure, scalable, and extensible capabilities that are required for organizations to create unique employee and customer experiences at scale.