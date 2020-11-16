 

Park City Group Reports 9% Increase in Revenue, Net Income More than Triples for Fiscal First Quarter 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 14:30  |  14   |   |   

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., which operates a B2B ecommerce, compliance, and supply chain platform that partners with retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies, today announced financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020.

First Quarter Financial and Recent Business Highlights:

  • Total revenue increased to $5.23 million from $4.80 million, a 9% year-over-year increase resulting from higher MarketPlace revenue and recurring SaaS revenue.
  • Operating expense decreased 1% year-over-year.
  • GAAP net income up 212% to $555,000 vs. $178,000.
  • Net income to common shareholders of $408,000 vs. $32,000.
  • EPS $0.02 vs. $0.00 in the prior year first quarter.

Randall K. Fields, Chairman and CEO of Park City Group commented, “We grew revenue in both our SaaS offerings which includes supply chain and compliance, and delivered double-digit growth in MarketPlace as customers continue to utilize our platform for safely sourcing hard-to-find items. The result was a 9% consolidated revenue growth, which is noteworthy considering the pandemic business environment. We achieved these results while simultaneously decreasing selling, general, and administrative expenses by more than $270,000 compared to last year.”

“The pandemic-related challenges within the supply chain continue to serve as tailwinds for our MarketPlace offering for the foreseeable future,” continued Mr. Fields. “We are beginning to secure opportunities beyond the traditional grocery sector. Government entities are evaluating MarketPlace as a platform to help source COVID and other emergency supplies, personal protective apparel, and other high-demand items. Our pipeline of potential opportunities in the government sector is growing.”

“Simultaneously, we continue to grow our SaaS offerings, which give us greater long-term visibility into our predictable results as the economy begins to normalize,” added Mr. Fields. “The growing base of recurring SaaS revenue enables consistent profitability, as evidenced by our more than ten-fold improvement in net income to common shareholders. In addition, we delivered a $2.9 million, or 16%, year-over-year increase in our net cash generated in the quarter, giving us a strong start in the new fiscal year. Our customers continue to navigate unprecedented challenges, impacting our sales cycle, but we continue to adapt our cost structure and believe we are well-positioned for the balance of our fiscal year.”

First Quarter Financial Results (three months ended September 30, 2020 vs. three months ended September 30, 2019):

Total revenue increased 9% to $5.23 million as compared to $4.80 million due to growth in MarketPlace revenue and a 6% increase in recurring revenue. Total operating expense was $4.6 million, a 1.4% decrease from $4.7 million. GAAP net income was $555,000, or 10.6% of revenue, versus $178,000, or 3.7% of revenue, and GAAP net income to common shareholders was $408,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to $32,000, or $0.00 per diluted share.

Balance Sheet:

The Company had $21.2 million in cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2020, compared to $20.3 million at June 30, 2020.

Conference Call:

The Company will host a conference call at 4:15 p.m. Eastern today. The conference call will also be webcast and will be available via the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.parkcitygroup.com.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Date: Monday, November 16th

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET (1:15 p.m. PT)

Toll-Free 1-877-407-9716

Toll/International 1-201-493-6779

Conference ID: 13713020

Replay Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International 1-412-317-6671

From: 11/16/20 @ 7:15 p.m. Eastern Time

To: 12/16/20 @ 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time

Replay Pin Number: 13713020

About Park City Group:

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., a compliance, supply chain, and e-commerce platform that enables retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, and improve supply chain efficiencies. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and www.repositrak.com.

Specific disclosure relating to Park City Group, including management's analysis of results from operations and financial condition, are contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are encouraged to read and consider such disclosure and analysis contained in the Company's Form 10-K and other reports, including the risk factors contained in the Form 10-K.

Forward-Looking Statement

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “if”, “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to Park City Group, Inc. (“Park City Group”) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Park City Group may from time to time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in Park City’s annual report on Form 10-K, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

 

 

PARK CITY GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Assets

 

September 30,

2020

 

 

June 30,

2020

 

Current Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

21,158,716

 

 

$

20,345,330

 

Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $376,954 and $251,954 at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively

 

 

3,895,158

 

 

 

4,007,316

 

Contract asset – unbilled current portion

 

 

2,899,819

 

 

 

2,300,754

 

Prepaid expense and other current assets

 

 

594,245

 

 

 

495,511

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Current Assets

 

 

28,547,938

 

 

 

27,148,911

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

2,872,805

 

 

 

3,003,402

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits, and other assets

 

 

22,414

 

 

 

22,414

 

Prepaid expense – less current portion

 

 

62,919

 

 

 

77,030

 

Contract asset – unbilled long-term portion

 

 

542,170

 

 

 

838,726

 

Operating lease – right-of-use asset

 

 

760,172

 

 

 

781,137

 

Customer relationships

 

 

624,150

 

 

 

657,000

 

Goodwill

 

 

20,883,886

 

 

 

20,883,886

 

Capitalized software costs, net

 

 

9,269

 

 

 

18,539

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Other Assets

 

 

22,904,980

 

 

 

23,278,732

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Assets

 

$

54,325,723

 

 

$

53,431,045

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

465,012

 

 

$

407,497

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

1,712,342

 

 

 

1,123,528

 

Contract liability – deferred revenue

 

 

1,951,467

 

 

 

1,845,347

 

Lines of credit

 

 

5,280,000

 

 

 

4,660,000

 

Operating lease liability – current

 

 

86,853

 

 

 

85,767

 

Current portion of notes payable

 

 

-

 

 

 

310,242

 

Current portion of paycheck protection program loans

 

 

668,457

 

 

 

479,866

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

10,164,131

 

 

 

8,912,247

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating lease liability – less current portion

 

 

673,318

 

 

 

695,369

 

Notes payable – less current portion

 

 

-

 

 

 

610,512

 

Paycheck protection program loans

 

 

440,893

 

 

 

629,484

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

11,278,342

 

 

 

10,847,612

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred Stock: $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized;

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Series B Preferred, 700,000 shares authorized; 625,375 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively

 

 

6,254

 

 

 

6,254

 

Series B-1 Preferred, 550,000 shares authorized; 212,402 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively

 

 

2,124

 

 

 

2,124

 

Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized: 19,499,767 and 19,484,485 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively

 

 

195,000

 

 

 

194,847

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

75,326,677

 

 

 

75,271,097

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(32,482,674

)

 

 

(32,890,889

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

43,047,381

 

 

 

42,583,433

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

54,325,723

 

 

$

53,431,045

 

 

PARK CITY GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue:

 

$

5,225,402

 

 

$

4,800,084

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of services and product support

 

 

1,980,957

 

 

 

1,828,114

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

1,283,041

 

 

 

1,414,863

 

General and administrative

 

 

1,081,925

 

 

 

1,222,212

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

248,500

 

 

 

193,677

 

Total operating expense

 

 

4,594,423

 

 

 

4,658,866

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations

 

 

630,979

 

 

 

141,218

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

34,341

 

 

 

82,731

 

Interest expense

 

 

(70,545

)

 

 

(20,598

)

Unrealized gain (loss) on short term investments

 

 

(16,263

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

578,512

 

 

 

203,351

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Provision) for income taxes:

 

 

(23,686

)

 

 

(25,000

)

Net income

 

 

554,826

 

 

 

178,351

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends on preferred stock

 

 

(146,611

)

 

 

(146,611

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income applicable to Common Stockholders

 

$

408,215

 

 

$

31,740

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares, basic

 

 

19,489,000

 

 

 

19,811,000

 

Weighted average shares, diluted

 

 

19,642,000

 

 

 

20,122,000

 

Basic income per share

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

0.00

 

Diluted income per share

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

0.00

 

 

PARK CITY GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

554,826

 

 

$

178,351

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

248,500

 

 

 

193,677

 

Amortization of operating right-of-use asset

 

 

20,965

 

 

 

-

 

Stock compensation expense

 

 

93,432

 

 

 

119,567

 

Bad debt expense

 

 

125,000

 

 

 

125,000

 

(Increase) decrease in:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivables

 

 

(1,154,077

)

 

 

(321,246

)

Long-term receivables, prepaid and other assets

 

 

691,245

 

 

 

730,563

 

Right-of-use asset

 

 

-

 

 

 

(842,689

)

(Decrease) increase in:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

 

57,515

 

 

 

(89,198

)

Accrued liabilities

 

 

501,063

 

 

 

(261,758

)

Operating lease liability

 

 

(20,965

)

 

 

842,689

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

105,844

 

 

 

37,638

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

1,223,348

 

 

 

712,594

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

 

(12,925

)

 

 

(353,706

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(12,925

)

 

 

(353,706

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase in lines of credit

 

 

620,000

 

 

 

-

 

Common Stock buyback/retirement

 

 

-

 

 

 

(517,360

)

Proceeds from employee stock plans

 

 

50,328

 

 

 

63,523

 

Dividends paid

 

 

(146,611

)

 

 

(146,611

)

Payments on notes payable and capital leases

 

 

(920,754

)

 

 

(72,420

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(397,037

)

 

 

(672,868

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

813,386

 

 

 

(313,980

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

 

20,345,330

 

 

 

18,609,423

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

21,158,716

 

 

$

18,295,443

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Park City Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Park City Group Reports 9% Increase in Revenue, Net Income More than Triples for Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), the parent company of ReposiTrak, Inc., which operates a B2B ecommerce, compliance, and supply chain platform that partners with retailers, wholesalers, and their suppliers, to accelerate sales, control risk, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nikola Corporation and Encourages ...
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Moderna Announces Longer Shelf Life for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate at Refrigerated Temperatures
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”) R&D Update
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by American ...
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS: Trading suspension
Total and CMA CGM Complete World’s Largest Liquefied Natural Gas Bunkering Operation at Port of ...
Atara Biotherapeutics to Present New Open-Label Extension Data, Including 15-Month Safety and ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Park City Group, Inc. Schedules Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
27.10.20
ReposiTrak Charts New Milestone With Out-of-Stock Management Solution