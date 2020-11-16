B&G Foods Appoints David L. Wenner as Interim President and CEO

The Company will initiate a search for a new President and Chief Executive Officer, and the Board of Directors has appointed a special committee to direct the search and transition process. The committee is chaired by Dennis M. Mullen, Chairman of the Nominating and Governance Committee, and also includes: DeAnn L. Brunts, Charles F. Marcy and Robert D. Mills.

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) announced today that Kenneth G. Romanzi, President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, and the Company mutually agreed that Mr. Romanzi would step aside as President, Chief Executive Officer and a Director effective November 15, 2020 in order for Mr. Romanzi to pursue personal interests. To ensure an orderly transition, the Board of Directors has appointed David L. Wenner, a current member of the Board of Directors and former President and Chief Executive Officer of B&G Foods from 1993 through 2014, as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Romanzi stated, “I thoroughly enjoyed my time at B&G Foods and am very proud of all of our accomplishments. The business is in excellent shape and I am confident the team will continue to deliver terrific results. I wish the entire B&G Foods family all the best for a bright future.”

Stephen C. Sherrill, Chairman of the Board of Directors of B&G Foods, said, “On behalf of our entire company, I want to thank Ken for his contributions to B&G Foods’ success over the past three years as our Chief Operating Officer and then Chief Executive Officer and for navigating B&G Foods through these unprecedented times and helping keep our dedicated employees safe and healthy. I wish Ken continued success in his future endeavors.”

Mr. Sherrill continued, “Under Ken’s leadership, B&G Foods’ financial performance has been very strong during the ongoing pandemic, as our portfolio of leading brands has benefited from increased eating at home, resulting in strong year-over-year growth. The company is in excellent operational and financial condition as evidenced by the quarterly and year-to-date financial results we reported earlier this month. Furthermore, after successfully acquiring and integrating the Clabber Girl business, B&G Foods is continuing on the acquisition path with its pending purchase of Crisco. All in all, we believe this is a good time to make a leadership transition and we are very fortunate that our former long-time CEO Dave Wenner, who has continued to serve on our Board of Directors, is now available and has agreed to help lead our company while we search for our next CEO. Under Dave’s leadership, B&G Foods successfully completed and integrated sixteen acquisitions and evolved from a small, regional pickle company to a leading public food company with a diverse portfolio of iconic brands, which resulted in tremendous value creation for B&G Foods’ stockholders in the form of dividends and stock price appreciation. Through continued service on our Board of Directors since his retirement, Dave is very much up to speed on all aspects of our company’s operations and is deeply familiar with our strategy, our executive team and our brands. Together with the very strong management team that Ken has organized and led, Dave is very well prepared to steer the ship during this transition period.”