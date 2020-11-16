tZERO ATS Market Data Now Available on Financial Market Data Platform Refinitiv

tZERO , a leader in financial innovation and liquidity for private companies, announced today that its subsidiary, tZERO ATS, a FINRA member broker-dealer that operates an Alternative Trading System (ATS), has completed a technology integration with Refinitiv , one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure and formerly Thomson Reuters’ Financial and Risk business. This integration allows Refinitiv’s client base of institutions and broker-dealers to see the fundamental (Level 1) market data on the digital securities that trade on the tZERO ATS.

tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi stated, “Our overarching focus is on driving adoption of digital securities. Today’s announcement is exciting as it helps broaden awareness of these types of securities, as more financial services professionals are able to easily access tZERO ATS market data through Refinitiv’s robust network.”

tZERO is a technology firm with the goal of democratizing access to private capital markets. tZERO is a subsidiary of Medici Ventures, the blockchain-focused, wholly owned subsidiary of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Investor Notice

Investors should note that trading securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, no assurance of liquidity, which could impact the price and ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. Further, an investment in single security could mean lack of diversification and, consequently, higher risk.

No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.