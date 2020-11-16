 

tZERO ATS Market Data Now Available on Financial Market Data Platform Refinitiv

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 14:30  |  33   |   |   

tZERO, a leader in financial innovation and liquidity for private companies, announced today that its subsidiary, tZERO ATS, a FINRA member broker-dealer that operates an Alternative Trading System (ATS), has completed a technology integration with Refinitiv, one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure and formerly Thomson Reuters’ Financial and Risk business. This integration allows Refinitiv’s client base of institutions and broker-dealers to see the fundamental (Level 1) market data on the digital securities that trade on the tZERO ATS.

According to its website, Refinitiv serves over 40,000 institutions in over 190 countries, providing leading data and insights, trading platforms, and open data and technology platforms that connect a thriving global financial markets community - driving performance in trading, investment, wealth management, regulatory compliance, market data management, enterprise risk and fighting financial crime.

tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi stated, “Our overarching focus is on driving adoption of digital securities. Today’s announcement is exciting as it helps broaden awareness of these types of securities, as more financial services professionals are able to easily access tZERO ATS market data through Refinitiv’s robust network.”

tZERO is a technology firm with the goal of democratizing access to private capital markets. tZERO is a subsidiary of Medici Ventures, the blockchain-focused, wholly owned subsidiary of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Investor Notice

Investors should note that trading securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, no assurance of liquidity, which could impact the price and ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. Further, an investment in single security could mean lack of diversification and, consequently, higher risk.

No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.

Seite 1 von 3
Overstock.Com Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

tZERO ATS Market Data Now Available on Financial Market Data Platform Refinitiv tZERO, a leader in financial innovation and liquidity for private companies, announced today that its subsidiary, tZERO ATS, a FINRA member broker-dealer that operates an Alternative Trading System (ATS), has completed a technology integration with …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nikola Corporation and Encourages ...
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Moderna Announces Longer Shelf Life for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate at Refrigerated Temperatures
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”) R&D Update
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by American ...
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS: Trading suspension
Total and CMA CGM Complete World’s Largest Liquefied Natural Gas Bunkering Operation at Port of ...
Atara Biotherapeutics to Present New Open-Label Extension Data, Including 15-Month Safety and ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Overstock Announces Annual Cash Dividend for Series A-1 and Series B Preferred Stock
04.11.20
Overstock to Participate in Wedbush Investor Event
01.11.20
Amazon bleibt Platzhirsch beim Wachstum: Ist es jetzt smart, auf Verfolger wie Etsy oder Shopify zu setzen?
29.10.20
Overstock Reports Q3 2020 Financial Results
28.10.20
tZERO Forges Agreement with Tynton Capital to Digitize & Trade its Proposed Digital Infrastructure Fund with a Planned Offering Size of $300 Million USD
28.10.20
Medici Ventures Makes Additional $8 Million Equity Purchase in Bitt
27.10.20
tZERO Announces Integration With Sterling Trading Tech, Powering Two New Third-Party Broker-Dealers That Are Live & Trading on the tZERO ATS
22.10.20
Overstock Announces Free Shipping on Everything, Delivering Permanent Savings for Customers
21.10.20
tZERO Announces the Launch of its Retail Broker-Dealer Subsidiary
20.10.20
Overstock Scheduled to Release Q3 2020 Financial Results on October 29

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
114
Overstock.com