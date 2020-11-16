 

AstroNova to Release Third-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Monday, December 7

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced that it plans to release its third-quarter fiscal 2021 financial results before the opening of the Nasdaq on Monday, December 7, 2020. At 9:00 a.m. ET that morning, the Company will conduct a conference call hosted by Greg Woods, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Smith, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

To participate on the conference call, please dial 800-367-2403 (U.S. and Canada) or 334-777-6978 (International) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time and enter confirmation code 2309769. You can hear a replay of the conference call from 12:00 p.m. ET Monday, December 7, 2020 until 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday, December 14, 2020 by dialing (888) 203-1112 (U.S. and Canada) or (719) 457-0820 (International). The passcode is 2309769.

A real-time and an archived audio webcast of the call will be available through the “Investors” section of the AstroNova website, https://investors.astronovainc.com.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies since 1969, designs, manufactures, distributes, and services a broad range of products that acquire, store, analyze, and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers a complete line-up of labeling hardware and supplies, allowing customers to mark, track, and enhance their products' appearance. The segment is comprised of three business units: QuickLabel, the industry leader in tabletop digital color label printing; TrojanLabel, an innovative leader for professional label presses; and GetLabels, the premier supplier of label materials, inks, toners, ribbons, and adhesives, all compatible with the major printer brands. Supported by AstroNova's customer application experts and technology leadership in printing, material science, and high-speed data processing, customers benefit from an optimized, "total solution" approach. The Test and Measurement segment includes the AstroNova Aerospace business unit, which designs and manufactures flight deck printers, networking hardware, and related accessories serving the world's aerospace and defense industries with proven advanced airborne technology solutions for the cockpit and the cabin; and the Test and Measurement business unit, which offers a suite of products and services that acquire, record, and analyze electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. AstroNova is a member of the Russell Microcap Index and the LD Micro Index (INDEXNYSEGIS: LDMICRO). Additional information is available by visiting www.astronovainc.com.

12.11.20
AstroNova to Present at Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference 2020
09.11.20
AstroNova to Demonstrate Four New Products from QuickLabel and TrojanLabel Brands in Live Webinars at Virtual International PACK EXPO Connects Packaging Show
05.11.20
AstroNova to Introduce Products for New Application Areas for QuickLabel and TrojanLabel at Virtual PACK EXPO Connects International Packaging Show