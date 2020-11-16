Everbridge Wins Top Tech Company Awards in the Categories of COVID-19 Response and Business Accomplishment for 2020

Everbridge Wins Top Tech Company Awards in the Categories of COVID-19 Response and Business Accomplishment

“Despite the challenges we faced in 2020, Everbridge and the Massachusetts tech community remained true to form, demonstrating resilience, strength and an extraordinary capacity for innovation,” remarked MassTLC CEO Tom Hopcroft. “I am excited that MassTLC is able to share these exceptional stories of dedication and innovation this year.”

The awards cap off a broader period of innovation and growth for Everbridge, which continues to experience accelerated adoption for its COVID-19 Return to Campus, next generation Contact Tracing, and Risk Intelligence solutions, helping businesses, universities, governments and healthcare organizations mitigate the impacts of the global pandemic. The company also just released third quarter 2020 results representing revenue growth of 36 percent over the same period last year.

“Recognition from Massachusetts’ leading technology association for our COVID-19 solutions and business accomplishments during the year reinforces our growing footprint in the region, where we continue to attract and hire the best talent focused on keeping people safe and businesses operating during critical events,” said Everbridge CEO, David Meredith. “We combine a category-leading market position, fast growth and a mission-driven culture to serve a wide range of customers—from towns and counties to entire states and countries, the largest health care systems, and many of the world’s leading companies and universities—through our global, unified Critical Event Management platform.”