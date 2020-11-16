 

Everbridge Wins Top Tech Company Awards in the Categories of COVID-19 Response and Business Accomplishment for 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.11.2020, 14:30  |  29   |   |   

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced the company was recognized for its significant role in helping businesses, governments, and healthcare organizations respond to and mitigate the impacts of COVID-19. Everbridge received two Tech Top 50 awards last week from the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) during a ceremony recognizing technology companies for their success in 2020. Honored among the regions’ top technology companies, Everbridge received the special honor of being distinguished in two categories for the year: COVID-19 Response and Business Accomplishment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201116005671/en/

Everbridge Wins Top Tech Company Awards in the Categories of COVID-19 Response and Business Accomplishment

Everbridge Wins Top Tech Company Awards in the Categories of COVID-19 Response and Business Accomplishment

“Despite the challenges we faced in 2020, Everbridge and the Massachusetts tech community remained true to form, demonstrating resilience, strength and an extraordinary capacity for innovation,” remarked MassTLC CEO Tom Hopcroft. “I am excited that MassTLC is able to share these exceptional stories of dedication and innovation this year.”

The awards cap off a broader period of innovation and growth for Everbridge, which continues to experience accelerated adoption for its COVID-19 Return to Campus, next generation Contact Tracing, and Risk Intelligence solutions, helping businesses, universities, governments and healthcare organizations mitigate the impacts of the global pandemic. The company also just released third quarter 2020 results representing revenue growth of 36 percent over the same period last year.

“Recognition from Massachusetts’ leading technology association for our COVID-19 solutions and business accomplishments during the year reinforces our growing footprint in the region, where we continue to attract and hire the best talent focused on keeping people safe and businesses operating during critical events,” said Everbridge CEO, David Meredith. “We combine a category-leading market position, fast growth and a mission-driven culture to serve a wide range of customers—from towns and counties to entire states and countries, the largest health care systems, and many of the world’s leading companies and universities—through our global, unified Critical Event Management platform.”

Seite 1 von 4
Everbridge Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Everbridge Wins Top Tech Company Awards in the Categories of COVID-19 Response and Business Accomplishment for 2020 Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced the company was recognized for its significant role in helping businesses, governments, and healthcare organizations respond to and mitigate the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Nikola Corporation and Encourages ...
Gilead and Novo Nordisk Present New Data from Proof-of-Concept Trial in NASH
Moderna Announces Longer Shelf Life for its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate at Refrigerated Temperatures
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”) R&D Update
Foundation Building Materials, Inc. Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by American ...
OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS: Trading suspension
Total and CMA CGM Complete World’s Largest Liquefied Natural Gas Bunkering Operation at Port of ...
Atara Biotherapeutics to Present New Open-Label Extension Data, Including 15-Month Safety and ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Everbridge to Present at Stephens Annual Investment Conference
09.11.20
Major Universities Accelerate Adoption of Everbridge ‘Return to Campus’ Solution to Improve Safety for Students, Faculty, and Staff Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
05.11.20
Everbridge Reports Strong Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
27.10.20
Everbridge Designates 2020 U.S. Elections as Critical Event: Partners with State and Local Governments, Businesses and Healthcare Organizations to Support Public Safety and Business Continuity
19.10.20
Everbridge to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020