Eventbrite to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB), a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform, today announced that Julia Hartz, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, and Lanny Baker, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 4:40 p.m. Eastern time.

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.eventbrite.com.