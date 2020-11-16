Vaxart Hosting Key Opinion Leader Panel Call for Investors

Investor Panel Being Held on Thursday, November 19th @ 12pm Eastern Time

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc., (NASDAQ: VXRT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oral vaccines that are administered by tablet rather than by injection, announced today that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) panel for investors entitled “An Oral Tablet Vaccine – A Potential Global Solution to COVID-19 and Norovirus?” on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 12pm Eastern Time.

These KOLs will provide their perspectives on the COVID-19 and Norovirus disease landscapes, highlighting the tracking of immune responses post-infection, and on preventing infection and disease spread. Vaxart's management team will also provide an update on its first-in-class oral tablet vaccine platform as well as Vaxart’s Phase 1 trial for Norovirus and results from preclinical studies on Vaxart’s investigational COVID-19 vaccine.

Event Agenda:

Dr. Pepper on the importance of immunological memory and quick responses to a pathogen, and how it relates to COVID-19.

Dr. Vinjé to speak on Norovirus incidence, outbreak surveillance, and global vaccine developments to date.

Dr. Sean Tucker, Ph.D. (Vaxart) to discuss VXA-CoV2-1, Vaxart’s oral investigational tablet COVID-19 vaccine. What the pre-clinical data show and what’s next. He will also discuss Vaxart’s Norovirus oral vaccine program.

Both KOLs and the Vaxart management team will be available for Q&A following the formal presentation.

To register for the call, please click here.

Marion Pepper, Ph.D. is an internationally recognized immunologist. She is an Associate Professor in the Department of Immunology at the University of Washington School of Medicine. Her research focuses on how protection from disease, known as immunity, develops. Specifically, her lab strives to understand how specialized immune cells, called T cells and B cells, respond to various types of infection or allergic inflammation in an effort to make better vaccines and therapeutics. Her published work has been cited over 4,000 times, and she is on the editorial board of several top tier journals, including Cell Reports and Immunity. She has served as a scientific consultant for multiple for profit companies focused on immunotherapeutics and is a member of the scientific advisory board of Neoleukin Therapeutics. Dr. Pepper has presented her work at over 70 national and international universities and conferences. In 2017, she was named a recipient of the prestigious Buroughs Wellcome Fund Investigators in the Pathogenesis of Infectious Disease Award. In addition to her research, she is also passionate about communicating science to others and teaches undergraduate, medical school and graduate level courses. She is a strong advocate for women in science, and recently contributed an essay to Nature Immunology on the topic.