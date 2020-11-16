EXL Releases 2019 Sustainability Report

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading operations management and analytics company, today announced the release of its 2019 sustainability report. The report highlighted EXL’s strategies for promoting the health and growth potential of employees, responsibly managing its environment footprint, and positively impacting the communities in which it operates.



“As we confront historic new operational, social, and environmental challenges, we have all seen first-hand that agility, resilience, and sustainability are some of the most valuable commodities that a business can have,” stated Rohit Kapoor, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, EXL, within the report. “The experience of the last several months has forced us all to dig deeper, look harder at the status quo and commit ourselves to business strategies that foster growth beyond bottom line financial metrics.”