Ziopharm Oncology Appoints Mary Thistle to Board of Directors

– Scott Braunstein, M.D., Steps Down from Board of Directors –

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology , Inc. (“Ziopharm” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq:ZIOP) today announced the appointment of Mary Thistle, Special Advisor for the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute, to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”).

Ms. Thistle brings more than 25 years of experience in business development, strategy and operational leadership in the biotechnology sector. At the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute, she previously held the role of Chief of Staff before recently being appointed Special Advisor. Prior to joining the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute, Ms. Thistle was Chief Operating Officer of Dimension Therapeutics, where she directed multiple financing rounds (including the company’s IPO), expanded the pipeline through strategic business development transactions, and led the sale of the company for a significant premium. Previously, Ms. Thistle was Senior Vice President, Business Development at Cubist Pharmaceuticals, where she was responsible for multiple acquisitions and assisted in the sale of the company. She has also held leadership positions at ViaCell and PerkinElmer.

“We are delighted to welcome Mary to the Board,” said Scott Tarriff, Chairman of the Board. “Mary is recognized as a strong collaborator and strategic leader, both as an executive and a director. Her extensive industry experience and business acumen will help ensure the Board effectively supports the Company’s long-term strategy. Today’s announcement results from a national search, which demonstrates the Board’s ongoing commitment to refreshment with a diverse set of highly qualified individuals who can help take the Company through clinical and commercial success.”

Ms. Thistle added, “We have an exciting opportunity with Ziopharm, as the Company has established a broad portfolio of innovative, clinical programs to treat a range of cancers and assembled a talented team to advance company-sponsored trials in each of its core programs. I am delighted to begin working with the Board, as well as with Laurence Cooper and the management team.”