 

SEB and The Co-operators Announce $20 Million Strategic Financing Agreement

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (“SEB” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SEB) a leader in benefits processing solutions and services, and The Co-operators Group Ltd., a Canadian insurance and financial services co-operative, today announced the signing of a definitive debenture purchase agreement for the issuance of a $20,000,000 convertible debenture (the “Debenture”) by way of a non-brokered private placement (the “Financing”). The Financing solidifies SEB’s balance sheets and provides the capital to focus on numerous growth opportunities.   

The Financing will be provided by Co-operators Financial Services Limited (“The Co-operators”). The proceeds of the Financing will be used to repay term indebtedness of the Company as well as for general working capital purposes.

Closing of the Financing is subject to customary closing conditions, final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) and approval from the Company’s shareholders.

States John McKimm, President, CEO, CIO of Smart Employee Benefits Inc.: “To take advantage of its many business opportunities, SEB initiated the process to find a strategic investment partner in mid 2019. Scotia Capital was engaged to review strategic alternatives. The process has culminated with a financing agreement with The Co-operators who brings both capital and strategic partnership value. The Co-operators appreciates the strategic fit between SEB’s Technology Division and Benefit Division and the competitive advantage this gives SEB in creating value for its clients and winning new business. The management and Board of SEB believe The Co-operators represents the optimal value for SEB shareholders near term and long term; as SEB continues its product innovation, adding powerful new features that enhance our value proposition to customers and partners.

“The Co-operators Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is one of the leading Canadian owned multi-line insurers, offering auto, home, life, health, group benefits, farm, travel, and business insurance as well as investments. It is owned by 45 member organizations including co-ops, credit unions and representatives from farm organizations. Its asset base is over $51.0 billion with operations across Canada. Its 45 member organizations serve over 5.8 million individual members. SEB group benefit clients already include one of The Co-operators Group Ltd.’s member organizations.”

